At Thursday’s council meeting Cllr Vicky Nicolson has questioned the “indefensible” salary being offered to an interim appointee who will be recruited to Director of Adult Social Care.
Chief Executive of The City of Edinburgh Council, Andrew Kerr, OBE, said that the person taking up the appointment would ‘primarily focus on the delivery and leadership of the adult social care portfolio of the Health and Social Care Partnership and drive forward the Improvement Plan’.
The SNP say the job will be half of the job which Judith Proctor, the Director of the Edinburgh Health and Social Care Partnership and Chief Officer of the Edinburgh Integration Joint Board, quit following a damning report by the Care Inspectorate, and will attract twice the salary – “one of the most expensive public sector appointments in Scotland’s history”. The Integration Joint Board has a deficit of £35 million which the council have said is being tackled successfully.
SNP group Social Care spokesperson, Cllr Nicolson said: “I can’t look my constituents in the eye and tell them that this appointment is a good use of public money. This is indefensible. When money is desperately needed to fix the problems in Health and Social Care in Edinburgh, residents and staff will rightly condemn this scale of pay when Edinburgh is failing to provide care and clawing back millions in self-directed support payments.
“Edinburgh’s services need proper reform and health services and social care services need to be properly integrated or the City will remain in crisis. Savings proposals are coming forward to date and I lack confidence that the current approach provides any real change. Throwing obscene amounts of money at one role, I feel, will undermine relations with staff, undermine progress and undermine the integration work needed to move people from receiving crisis care to early intervention care. Preventing people needing costly crisis interventions is the only way we will get the significant service improvement required and bring the budget back under control.”
Hidden Door 2023 begins
Hidden Door opened on Wednesday with an ambitious series of immersive performances – Environments – all site specific. The festival organisers think that everyone might spend around 90 minutes in this area before accessing the rest of the entertainment. Music from Porridge Radio, Hot 8 Brass Band, Max Cooper, NiNE8 and Pillow Queens began the…
Edinburgh East MP calls for portaloos in Porty
An Edinburgh MP is putting pressure on the city council to pay for portable toilets at Portobello Promenade this summer to avoid beachgoers using ‘alleyways and private gardens’ as open toilets. Tommy Sheppard called for an end to the “awful scenes witnessed by residents and seafront businesses” as a result of a lack of public toilets…
McIlroy one of many golf stars in Scottish Open
Rory McIlroy will return to the Genesis Scottish Open from July 13 to 16 with tickets on sale now at etg.golf/GSOTickets The global star will tee up at the Renaissance Club in East Lothian (pictured) for his eighth appearance in Scotland’s national open after winning his first events of the 2023 season on both sides of…
Morgan in for Clan as new owners look to future
Glasgow Clan have confirmed Jason Morgan as the club’s new head coach and head of hockey operations. The 46-year-old native of St John’s, Newfoundland, has previously coached in Germany, Denmark, Hungary and Romania and during his time in Denmark, Morgan coached the Aalborg Pirates during their inaugural Champions Hockey League campaign in 2018/19. The Canadian…
Misfiring Monarchs cut two and add one, Bastian Borke
Danish newcomer Bastian Borke has been recruited by misfiring Stellar Monarchs and will make his debut when Glasgow Tigers visit Armadale on Friday, June 9.The 20-year-old is newcomer to British speedway and he is only in his second season of league speedway in his native country but comes with glowing recommendations from both Hans Nielsen…
Fourth award in six months for Ignite restaurant
One of Edinburgh’s Indian and Bengali restaurants, Ignite, has attracted its fourth award in just six months. Ignite has now been named ‘Indian Restaurant of the Year’ in the Scotland Prestige Awards 2023/2024. These awards “recognise small and medium-sized businesses that have proven to be the best in their market over the past 12 months.”…
