The global Multiple Sclerosis (MS) charity Overcoming MS brought together Scottish people with MS in Scotland as part of its Pop-Up Circles tour on Sunday.

With a community event in Edinburgh and four other Circles for people to join across Scotland, the charity invited anyone interested in finding out how to live a full and healthy life with MS. Each Overcoming MS Circle brings together like-minded people who all share the desire to make positive lifestyle choices and live a better and healthier life with MS, so no one faces this life-changing disease alone.

Martine McNee, an Overcoming MS Ambassador, talked about her journey with Overcoming MS Circles. She said: “My sister’s friend advised me to read about the Overcoming MS diet and lifestyle.

“I was fascinated by the research that had been done and thought that this lifestyle would be great for me, whatever the future might hold, so I started immediately. I can honestly say it is one of the best decisions about my health that I have ever made.

“I joined my local Circle (West of Scotland) which is very active with meet-ups every month, and has a lovely crowd of members. It is really nice to have so many like-minded people, who we can all speak to and know a lot about what each other is going through.

“I’m absolutely delighted that this pop-up event is happening in Edinburgh, as we meet with other Circles and see about innovations that are in the offing in this really active area of medical research. We welcome prospective members to look into joining us in our Circle.”

Dr Jonathan White, Overcoming MS Medical Advisor and Facilitator, will speak at the event and is keen to highlight the programme which focuses on a plant-based diet, exercise, meditation and medication.

He said: “The diet aims to significantly reduce saturated fat intake whilst increasing the intake of healthy, omega-3 fats. This dietary approach was developed by Professor George Jelinek and is based on his own experience with MS alongside extensive scientific research and evidence.

“Exercise is vital for just about everyone, but it’s especially important for people with MS. We incorporate exercise into our lifestyle program because studies show that exercise improves mood and general well-being in people with MS as well as fitness and function.

“Meditation is also a key element of the Overcoming MS programme, as it can have significant benefits for mental health and daily life by relieving stress levels, improving sleep, concentration and focus.”

If you are interested in joining a Circle near you, visit overcomingms.org/circles

Event speakers with Chief Executive Alex Holden

Two of the speakers with the Chief Executive Alex Holden

One of the speakers (Dr Jonathan White) with our East Scotland ambassador, Maisie Markham and the CEO Alex Holden

