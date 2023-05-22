The global Multiple Sclerosis (MS) charity Overcoming MS brought together Scottish people with MS in Scotland as part of its Pop-Up Circles tour on Sunday.
With a community event in Edinburgh and four other Circles for people to join across Scotland, the charity invited anyone interested in finding out how to live a full and healthy life with MS. Each Overcoming MS Circle brings together like-minded people who all share the desire to make positive lifestyle choices and live a better and healthier life with MS, so no one faces this life-changing disease alone.
Martine McNee, an Overcoming MS Ambassador, talked about her journey with Overcoming MS Circles. She said: “My sister’s friend advised me to read about the Overcoming MS diet and lifestyle.
“I was fascinated by the research that had been done and thought that this lifestyle would be great for me, whatever the future might hold, so I started immediately. I can honestly say it is one of the best decisions about my health that I have ever made.
“I joined my local Circle (West of Scotland) which is very active with meet-ups every month, and has a lovely crowd of members. It is really nice to have so many like-minded people, who we can all speak to and know a lot about what each other is going through.
“I’m absolutely delighted that this pop-up event is happening in Edinburgh, as we meet with other Circles and see about innovations that are in the offing in this really active area of medical research. We welcome prospective members to look into joining us in our Circle.”
Dr Jonathan White, Overcoming MS Medical Advisor and Facilitator, will speak at the event and is keen to highlight the programme which focuses on a plant-based diet, exercise, meditation and medication.
He said: “The diet aims to significantly reduce saturated fat intake whilst increasing the intake of healthy, omega-3 fats. This dietary approach was developed by Professor George Jelinek and is based on his own experience with MS alongside extensive scientific research and evidence.
“Exercise is vital for just about everyone, but it’s especially important for people with MS. We incorporate exercise into our lifestyle program because studies show that exercise improves mood and general well-being in people with MS as well as fitness and function.
“Meditation is also a key element of the Overcoming MS programme, as it can have significant benefits for mental health and daily life by relieving stress levels, improving sleep, concentration and focus.”
If you are interested in joining a Circle near you, visit overcomingms.org/circles
West Lothian: Unions hit out at school cuts
Teaching unions have warned that changes to budgeting rules designed to “empower” head teachers will in fact force them to make severe cuts to their schools The EIS has accused councillors of “passing the buck” for education cuts onto head teachers, forcing them to make tough decisions on providing education with reduced funds for all schools…
Continue Reading West Lothian: Unions hit out at school cuts
Network Rail ‘dragging feet’ over plans to open abandoned railway for active travel
Councillor criticises stalling of plans to connect the old Piershill to Powderhall line with the city’s paths network. The old line which traverses Leith has been derelict since freight stopped collecting compacted refuse from the Powderhall Waste Transfer Station, which was demolished in 2019, with the site now being redeveloped with new homes. Connecting the Piershill to…
Continue Reading Network Rail ‘dragging feet’ over plans to open abandoned railway for active travel
Police issue appeal for missing schoolboy
Police in Edinburgh have issued an appeal for missing schoolboy, 13-year-old Kai Robertson. He was last seen in the Parkgrove Crescent area around 1.35pm today Monday 22 May 2023 where police have now begun a search. He is described as being 5ft 4in tall, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing pair of…
Hearts going to Ibrox to cause ‘problems’ for Rangers
One word sums up a major plus in the short time during which Steven Naismith has been in interim charge of Hearts, character. Hearts battled back from losing Peter Haring to a red card to draw at St Mirren and then the Men in Maroon stunned Aberdeen but coming from behind to snatch a 2-1…
Continue Reading Hearts going to Ibrox to cause ‘problems’ for Rangers
Edinburgh College holding an Open Day for new students this weekend
Edinburgh College welcomes prospective students to the Sighthill Campus to show its facilities to those thinking of starting a course in August 2023. The open day will allow people considering a course there to find out about the various subjects they can study, as well as see first-hand what it’s like to study at the…
Continue Reading Edinburgh College holding an Open Day for new students this weekend
Care home provides peace of mind with healthcare initiative
Edinburgh care home committed to improving the lives of elderly residents An Edinburgh care home has ensured the wellbeing of its elderly residents by organising visits from a local GP twice weekly. The initiative has ensured that residents at Cramond Residence have access to healthcare on a private basis to help them with accessibility and…
Continue Reading Care home provides peace of mind with healthcare initiative