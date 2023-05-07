Sam Judge believes that Edinburgh University can claim the women’s Scottish Cup today by beating arch rivals Watsonians.

The club’s coach also believes that the students could have emerged successful in the two games they have lost to Watsonians this term.

She said: “They are always close games between us, we just need to be prepared for the physicallity of Watsonians.”

Judge thinks that is the vital ingredient the students lacked in last weekend’s Grand Final when they lost 2-1 at Glasgow’s National Hockey Centre.

It’s the same venue for today’s clash in which Watsonians aim for the Grand Slam having already won the indoor title, the Premiership and the play-off Grand Final.

Their coach, Keith Smith, feels there is room for improvement following the Grand Final game. He said: “We played pretty well last Sunday but the challenge is to try and deliver on our potential.”

Meanwhile, Edinburgh side ESM failed in their bid to halt Western Wildcats in the final of the men’s Scottish Cup.

The Capital combine, who were promoted to Scotland’s top league for the first time this season, finding it tough originally but coming onto a game to earn 11 points from a possible 15 in the run-in.

Unfortunately, it was Western who ran away with the silverware, winning 7-1 on the day.

Evergreen Johnny Christie opened the scoring and captain Rob Harwood claimed the second. Andy McConnell added No 3 after only seven minutes and Harwood was on the mark again.

Callum Duke added a fifth, Jack McKenzie the sixth and Cameron Moran added to the total. Andy McCutcheon scored a consolation for ESM with the last strike of the ball.

PICTURE: Flashback to last year when Watsonians won the cup, beating Edinburgh University. Picture Nigel Duncan

