Hibernian FC are pleased to announce that the Hibernian FC goalkeeper Murray Johnson will join Scottish League One side Queen of the South on loan.
The loan move will last for the duration of the 2023/24 campaign and will give Murray regular experience of playing senior men’s football.
Managed by former Hibee Marvin Bartley, Queen of the South finished fifth in the third-tier of Scottish football having picked up 54 points from 36 games.
This loan will be the next step in the development of Murray Johnson, who has been understudy to David Marshall since January. The 18-year-old was recently called up to Scotland’s Under-21s and has impressed on short loan spells with Airdrieonians this season.
The young ‘keeper committed his long-term future to the Club earlier this season penning a deal until the summer of 2027.
On Johnson’s loan move, Hibernian FC Manager Lee Johnson commented: “This is a really positive move for Murray, a young player that we hold in incredibly high regard.
“He has performed well with our Development Squad and has come on leaps and bounds learning off David Marshall. Next season the test for him is to perform week in, week out in a competitive league under pressure. I’m sure he will rise to that, and it’ll help his development.
“I look forward to seeing how Murray benefits from this move.”
New Fringe app announced for this year’s festival
The Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society has published details of a new app, which will be available just before this year’s festival. Last year there was a great deal of outcry when the Fringe eventually admitted it was not going to be available in 2022 as it would have cost £100,000 to update their app and they simply…
Continue Reading New Fringe app announced for this year’s festival
Trypraying booklet for non-believers spreads from Edinburgh across the world
A simple prayer guide designed for non-believers by a mathematician in his back bedroom in Edinburgh now helps people around the world to cope with the rigours of modern life. The text on the first page of the unassuming booklet sums it up: “27 million adults in the UK pray, 10 million regularly. Of the…
Continue Reading Trypraying booklet for non-believers spreads from Edinburgh across the world
Swingers club appeals refusal of planning permission
The decision to reject the ‘swingers’ club’ which opened at a Sighthill industrial estate will be reconsidered at a council meeting next month. Cornucopia, the company which runs the self-proclaimed ‘largest kink club in the Midlothian area’, has accused the council of using a “moral standpoint” to reject the application, which was refused over concerns…
Continue Reading Swingers club appeals refusal of planning permission
Community Council criticises parking ban consultation
A North Berwick Community Council petition has claimed a decision to ban parking in parts of its town centre was based on the interests of “refugees and Gaelic speakers” rather than local businesses. North Berwick Community Council has launched two petitions against East Lothian Council’s parking management plan for the town which will see restrictions…
Continue Reading Community Council criticises parking ban consultation
New community campus to replace Midlothian schools
Plans to demolish three schools and create a new community campus in Mayfield have been welcomed by local councillors. The proposals will see Mayfield Nursery School, Saint Luke’s RC School, and Mayfield Primary School replaced with a campus containing a denominational and non-denominational primary school, additional support needs (ASN), and a nursery with associated sports pitches.…
Continue Reading New community campus to replace Midlothian schools
Edinburgh Cup returns with delights on and off the track
No long faces at Musselburgh Racecourse ahead of sensational raceday The countdown is on to one of the most prestigious events in the Scottish racing calendar which promises a bumper offering for revellers both on and off the track. With over £135,000 of prizes, The Edinburgh Cup Raceday sponsored by Edinburgh Gin, will take place…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Cup returns with delights on and off the track