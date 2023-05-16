Hibernian FC are pleased to announce that the Hibernian FC goalkeeper Murray Johnson will join Scottish League One side Queen of the South on loan.

The loan move will last for the duration of the 2023/24 campaign and will give Murray regular experience of playing senior men’s football.

Managed by former Hibee Marvin Bartley, Queen of the South finished fifth in the third-tier of Scottish football having picked up 54 points from 36 games.

This loan will be the next step in the development of Murray Johnson, who has been understudy to David Marshall since January. The 18-year-old was recently called up to Scotland’s Under-21s and has impressed on short loan spells with Airdrieonians this season.

The young ‘keeper committed his long-term future to the Club earlier this season penning a deal until the summer of 2027.

On Johnson’s loan move, Hibernian FC Manager Lee Johnson commented: “This is a really positive move for Murray, a young player that we hold in incredibly high regard.

“He has performed well with our Development Squad and has come on leaps and bounds learning off David Marshall. Next season the test for him is to perform week in, week out in a competitive league under pressure. I’m sure he will rise to that, and it’ll help his development.

“I look forward to seeing how Murray benefits from this move.”

