An Indian and Bengali restaurant, Ignite, has attracted its third award in just six months.

LUXlife magazine has named Ignite ‘Best Indian & Bengali Restaurant 2023 – Edinburgh’ in its 2023 Restaurant and Bar Awards.

The restaurant was also recognised as ‘highly commended’ in the Asian Restaurant Awards, in the category of Asian Restaurant of the Year, announced at the awards ceremony held at the Sheraton Hotel on 1 November.

Ignite was also announced as a Tripadvisor 2022 Travellers’ Choice Award Winner in November. This accolade is awarded to restaurants that “consistently deliver amazing experiences” and have earned positive reviews and ratings over the past year. According to Tripadvisor, Ignite is in the top 10% of restaurants worldwide.

The restaurant is established in the Edinburgh dining scene, having first opened its doors 19 years ago. It has gone from strength to strength over the years, attracting a string of rave reviews. Some of its most popular dishes include King Prawn Ceylon (a hot dish prepared with onion, coconut and spices), Simikot Lamb (a western Nepal dish of sliced barbecued lamb marinated in special ingredients and cooked with mincemeat, onion, ginger, garlic and fresh coriander) and Sabzi Nentara (mixed vegetables in a delicate sweetish and sour sauce with a touch of fresh herbs and spices).

Ignite’s owner, Mohammed Khan said: “To be named best in Edinburgh for our Indian and Bengali cuisine is another honour that we’re very proud to accept.”

Ignite is at 272-274 Morrison Street (0131 228 5666) and igniterestaurant.co.uk

Ignite is open for dinner and takeaways Tuesday to Sundays

