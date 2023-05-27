Harry Styles fans from Lanarkshire, Inverness, Glasgow, Islay and also Edinburgh feature in our photos below.

They were all ready to have a great time watching the superstar who has sold out two nights at BT Murrayfield. One said to us: “Oh we just love him.” Another was going to her very first concert accompanied by her mum.

Wearing mainly pink or sparkles, some of the fans had already bought their feather boas online, so were not faced with the dilemma of wondering if £8 for a feather boa in a variety of colours was really worth it.

The English singer was due on stage about 8pm, following the support act Wet Leg. By 4.30pm the fans were already congregating in Roseburn ready for the gates to open, having a coffee or something stronger in the cafés and bars there – bringing in some welcome custom.

Were you there? Do tell us about your experience in the comments below.

Like this: Like Loading...