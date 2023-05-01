Grange coach Martin Constable was still up-beat despite the club being edged 2-0 by Western Wildcats in the hockey play-off at Glasgow’s National Hockey Centre.

Constable, a former Grange player, said: “Gold in the men’s Premiership, silver in the play-offs and bronze in Europe.”

Looking back at the game on Sunday against Western, he said it was a high-quality tussle between two high-quality side and there was virtually nothing in it.

Dylan Bean hit the post from a well-worked corner, he said, and Constable added: “Western were awarded a penalty on the counter attack. It was well put away by Andrew McConnell.

“Western scored a second on the break as Grange threw numbers forward and Adam McKenzie finished a slick move.”

