Council is recruiting apprentices
The council is looking for apprentices and experienced tradespeople as part of its latest recruitment drive.
Adverts are now live for more than 30 jobs and apprenticeships in a variety of roles. This is part of the council’s plan to hire around 80 recruits in the housing service in the coming weeks.
This move is designed to increase in-house capacity to maintain, improve and repair tenants’ homes, and the positions will cover everything from plastering, painting and plumbing to carrying out emergency repairs. Opportunities are available to develop skills in joinery, gas engineering and to join the capital investment team.
Craft apprenticeships are available which will provide new tradespeople with an opportunity to earn a qualification and learn new skills while being paid. Every role forms part of a team with lots of support and mentoring and a college place to become fully qualified.
Further posts will be advertised soon, with details of all positions to be found on Myjobscotland.
Bruce Springsteen
Keep an eye out today for the Boss himself who is expected to arrive in the capital ahead of his concert tonight. And there will be road closures out near BT Murrayfield with lots of traffic before and after the show expected. On Saturday night the traffic was nose to tail within half an hour of the Harry Styles concert ending about 10.20pm. Side roads were also jammed so it really is an area to avoid. If you are going to the concert then ScotRail has some advice for you. Avoid Haymarket. And plan ahead.
NT Art Month
This innovative art festival which takes place next month will include ten art galleries on Dundas Street, Howard Street, Summer Place and Queen Street. The festival highlights the importance of supporting commercial spaces in their role as a platform to nurture new artistic talent and stage to mount world class exhibitions. Participating galleries include &Gallery, The Atelier Gallery, Birch Tree Gallery, Harvey & Woodd, Heriot Gallery, Open Eye Gallery, Powderhall Bronze Editions, The Fine Art Society, The Scottish Gallery, Watson Gallery and a pop-up of the work of James Glossop at much-loved Dundas Street wine bar, Bacco Wines.
NT Art Month
Teresa Sumerfield Photography
Losing her husband Daniel has spurred photographer Teresa Sumerfield into taking chances and making her own opportunities. Our story below tells the tale of her exhibition – and how you can help.
