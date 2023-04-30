Recent news revealed that a slice of white bread could contain as much salt as a packet of crisps, the threat of secret salt lurking in everyday foods is a real one.
New data shows that a surprising number of people – almost half in fact – admit to having a ‘salt tooth’ rather than a ‘sweet tooth’. This means that the UK has become a nation with a taste for salty food.
The average person here consumes 8.4g of salt per day, which is well above the maximum daily intake of 6g, and so many people are increasing their risk, not just of high blood pressure, but chances of heart attack and stroke too.
Help is on hand to curb the potentially deadly ‘salt tooth’ habit and it comes in the form of a new wellness trend – the ‘Stick to Six’ challenge.
Just in time for Salt Awareness Week on 15 – 21 May the ‘Stick to Six’ challenge is promoted by health campaigners – Season with Sense – and the nutrition tracking app, Nutracheck, who are teaming up to make it easy and free to track daily salt intake. The challenge aims to encourage the nation to reduce their salt intake by sticking to the recommended 6g of salt a day for seven days.
Backed by TV’s Dr Sarah Jarvis, the new challenge puts the power in anyone’s hands to track salt intake and uncover the secret salt hiding in everything from bread to biscuits, stir-in sauces to breakfast cereals.
Women’s rugby – Easson said Scotland were ‘relentless’
Scotland earned back-to-back wins for the first time in 17 years to finish fourth in the women’s Six Nations Championship thanks to a 36-10 win over pointless Ireland at the Dam Stadium. Meryl Smith, Lana Skeldon, Leah Bartlett, Rachel Malcolm, Fran McGhie and Chloe Rollie scored tries for the home side who celebrated a Scotland’s…
Hockey – Grange second best but Watsonians clinch double
Grange, the newly-crowned men’s Premiership champions, failed in their bid to add the play-off title when they were beaten 2-0 by Western Wildcats at Glasgow’s National Hockey Centre. The game was deadlocked until the final quarter and Grange came close to taking the lead when Dylan Bean smashed the ball off the post at a…
The ups and downs of Scottish Women’s League One are yet to be decided
Scottish Women’s League One promotion and relegation will go to the very last day after a thrilling penultimate Sunday The Fourth tier of women’s football in Scotland is set for a nail-biting finish, after Gleniffer Thistle leapfrogged Dundee West at the foot of the table by beating them 3-2 in the rain in Paisley. The…
All Back To Vinyl – Ryan Adams
Jesse Malin’s old mucker Ryan Adams returned to the live circuit which had been cancelled due to sexual misconduct allegations. Now that the cancellation has been cancelled fans of Adams came out in force for the recent British tour. I asked Little Steven, Bruce Springsteen’s guitarist who arrives in Edinburgh next month with the Boss,…
Ken Buchanan remembered
Boxing legend Ken Buchanan, MBE, would have loved this. The cheeky former joiner from Portobello being paid the ultimate accolade by his home city with a memorial service in St Giles’ Cathedral, founded in 1124 by King David 1, and a centre for civic services like the Most Noble Order of the Thistle and the Kirking of Parliament, and less than…
Dance Base celebrates – with a dance
Scotland’s National Centre for Dance, Dance Base, celebrated this year’s International Dance Day on Saturday and used it as a way to remind everyone that the summer term will be starting on 1 May. Everyone can now choose from more than 50 dance classes for people of all ages and all levels of dance experience…