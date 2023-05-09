A month after Edinburgh Trams began running passenger services in May 2014 Ross Crawford joined the business as a Ticketing Assistant. Since then he has progressed in the organisation, becoming a driver first, then Operations Controller, and now he is Assistant Safety Manager.

As the company prepares for running trams on the extended line to Newhaven, safety is paramount. Ross has carried out many risk assessments all in accordance with guidance provided by the Light Rail Safety and Standards Board. He has drawn on the experience of other tram safety professionals in the UK to devise the service launch plans.

Ross said: “Clearly safety is always our number one priority, and a massive amount of work has been done to minimise any risks associated with the arrival of trams to areas of the city where people may be unfamiliar with sharing the road with them.

“This work has intensified in recent weeks as trams are tested on the Newhaven line for the first time, and we are continually checking that measures put into place at the planning stage, including signage, road markings and crossing layouts, are effective in the real world.

“Of course, I’ve also had a massive amount of support from experienced colleagues here at Edinburgh Trams, and together we are working closely with a range of external agencies to maintain and enhance our excellent safety record as the tramway grows.

“I feel privileged to be part of such a high-profile project, and my involvement reflects the faith that Edinburgh Trams has in its team and the support it provides to those who want to advance their careers.”

