ScotRail has confirmed that there will be more seat available for rugby fans heading to the Melrose Sevens this weekend.
The fast-paced rugby tournament takes place at The Greenyards, the home of Melrose Rugby Club, on Saturday, 8 April, between 11am and 7.30pm.
To help fans travel to and from the event as seamlessly as possible, ScotRail is adding extra carriages to trains between Edinburgh and Tweedbank throughout the day.
Customers are encouraged to plan ahead and check their journey in advance as the train operator has also made some changes to the departure and arrival times of some services to support the event.
To help ensure fans arrive at the tournament on time, ScotRail is advising customers to allow extra time for travel, as well to purchase their return rail tickets in advance.
Buying tickets through the mTickets system on ScotRail’s mobile app means people can buy their tickets from the comfort of their home or on the way to the station and it will instantly become available on their mobile device.
ScotRail will have extra staff on the ground to assist customers, who are reminded that the carrying and consumption of alcohol is prohibited on ScotRail trains and in ScotRail stations.
Phil Campbell, ScotRail Head of Customer Operations, said:
“We’re looking forward to helping rugby fans enjoy the Melrose Sevens this Easter weekend.
“To help everyone’s journey run smoothly, we’re adding extra carriages to trains between Edinburgh and Tweedbank throughout the day.
“Customers should plan ahead and check their journey before they leave the house as we’ve made some changes to train times to better support the event.
“We’re also asking fans to leave extra time for travel and to buy their return tickets in advance.”
