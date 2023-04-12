ESPC have hand picked some of their most interesting properties for us.

This one-bed flat in Polwarth is on the market at offers over £165,000. A good starter flat on the second floor in walk in condition, it is convenient for Napier and Edinburgh Universities as well as local shops. And there is a communal drying green at the rear.

The property experts at ESPC suggest that this one-bed flat for sale in Old Town may be of interest to single people or a couple. The situation is key on King’s Stables Road where you are in the heart of the city. Although presented by McEwan Fraser as an investment property if the owner wanted to use it as a short term let then planning permission would be required.

For £100,000 more purchasers could get four bedrooms in the north of the city in this four-bed flat in Leith Links where there are lovely traditional cornices with a modern kitchen and sea green bathroom.

And with a family home in mind there is this spacious three-bed bungalow in Colinton. The property is semi-detached and convenient for the countryside.

Moving up the price bracket quite considerably, there is an elegant two-bed period property in Inverleith. This is a ground floor flat again mixing period features with a modern kitchen – and lots of bookshelves. Very convenient for the Botanics with its own allocated parking space in a secure area with electric gates.

Like this: Like Loading...