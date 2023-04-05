It will be a bitter-sweet return when pianist Gwilym Simcock appears at the Queen’s Hall with the Scottish National Jazz Orchestra on Thursday 27 April.
Now an internationally acclaimed musician, whose recent activity has included touring the world with superstar guitarist Pat Metheny, Simcock was considered a new kid on the block when he shared the Queen’s Hall stage with his mentor and fellow pianist John Taylor in 2008.
“Fifteen years ago almost to the day,” says Bangor-born Simcock, who at the time of the concert with Taylor had recently become the first jazz musician to be given BBC New Generation Artist status.
“We didn’t get to play piano duets too often, because there are not many venues that can provide two grand pianos. So that was memorable in itself. But of course, JT, as everyone knew him and who was a great guiding light for me as a student at the Royal Academy of Music and Drama, passed away in 2015. I’ll be thinking of him this time, I know.”
Simcock had already been earning praise for his musicianship for some time when he went to London to study at the Royal Academy. At the age of eleven, in 1992, he had achieved the highest marks in the country for his Associated Board Grade 8 exams on both piano and French horn. He went on to study these two instruments plus composition at the prestigious Chetham’s Music School in Manchester where two teachers – pianist Les Chisnall and Steve Berry, who had played bass in the anarchic London big band Loose Tubes – introduced him to jazz.
“JT was brilliant but other tutors at the Academy also helped me to develop as a jazz pianist,” says Simcock. “Nikki Iles, Nick Weldon and Geoff Keezer were great guides, too.”
Simcock graduated with a first-class honours degree and the Principal’s Prize for outstanding achievement and was soon showing his ability to shine in both classical music and jazz as a professional. He has undertaken commissions for the Aronowitz Ensemble and the Britten Sinfonia and his jazz experience includes work with vocalist Bobby McFerrin, trumpeter Kenny Wheeler, saxophonists Lee Konitz and Peter King, bassist Dave Holland and drummer Bill Bruford’s Earthworks. Along with British guitar legend Mike Walker he co-leads the Anglo-American supergroup The Impossible Gentlemen.
The late, great jazz pianist and keyboards player Chick Corea described Simcock as “an original, a creative genius” and the Scottish National Jazz Orchestra’s artistic director, saxophonist Tommy Smith is a long-time admirer. “When I heard Gwilym playing a solo piano concert, I was transfixed and loved every minute,” says Smith, who has commissioned Simcock to compose a new work, entitled Release, for the tour that brings Simcock and the SNJO to the Queen’s Hall.
Simcock, who was shortlisted for the Mercury Music Prize in 2011 and has worked with top European ensembles including the NDR Big Band, is delighted to be joining the SNJO on tour.
“It’s fantastic to have the opportunity to write for such a brilliant, world-famous ensemble,” he says. “As a composer, you want your music realized to the highest level, so I’m extremely excited to create this programme of music, especially for the SNJO.”
Edinburgh hospitality venue triumphs at business awards
The commercial arm of a historic Royal College has joined the ranks of fintech firms, EV charging providers and plastic-free shopping ventures as the winners of a prestigious innovation award. Surgeons Quarter (SQ) has become the first hospitality business to win the Innovation in Business category at the Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce’s recent business awards. The…
City firm will triple its workforce after funding package
Social Print and Copy CIC (SP&C), Scotland’s leading supplier of copier and print solutions to the third sector, is primed for significant job creation following funding of £250,000 from responsible finance provider Social Investment Scotland (SIS). Based in Edinburgh, the asset-locked social enterprise aims to triple its workforce in the next two years as it looks to…
Use a family tram ticket this Easter
Families planning a short break in Edinburgh to enjoy the Easter holidays can take advantage of value-for-money travel from the city’s tram system. Offering unlimited travel for up two adults and up to three children between the airport and the city centre, Edinburgh Trams’ ‘Family Day Tripper’ costs just £8 and is just the ticket…
DM Hall acquire Edinburgh architectural reporting business
DM Hall, one of the country’s biggest independent firms of Chartered Surveyors, has acquired the Edinburgh architectural reporting business, AWA, for an undisclosed sum. AWA offers an architectural reporting service which gives solicitors and home owners peace of mind when alterations have been carried out without consent. The company will either confirm that no planning…
Celebrate Easter weekend at the Science Festival
Celebrate Easter a the Edinburgh Science Festival this weekend. Visit the Festival’s premier family area at City Arts Centre – with its five floors of hands-on science workshops and activities for children aged between 3 and 12. Families can explore the chemistry behind producing your own slime in Splat-tastic, delve into the world of motion in Speedy Sails, uncover the mysteries of dinosaurs which…
Former SNP Chief Executive arrested – SNP HQ searched by police
The husband of the former First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, and the former CEO of the SNP, Peter Murrell was arrested at the couple’s home in Glasgow this morning. Police Scotland confirmed this morning that a 58-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the ongoing police investigation into the political party’s funding and finances. The…
