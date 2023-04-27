The Scottish Parliament was daubed with red paint this morning by protesters whose identity is as yet unconfirmed, but rumoured to be climate protesters,This is Rigged.
Staff at the parliament were working hard to remove it after the damage was caused around the time of First Minister’s Questions on Thursday.
UPDATE: This is Rigged have confirmed it was some of their members who took the action.
Speaking about why they took action, Lindsey from the climate protest group explained:
“There is no such thing as being “neutral” when it comes to new oil and gas developments. Our first minister can either do everything in his power to stick up for life and oppose all new oil and gas, or he can pander to the oil and gas industry. Right now, he, and others in government and in parliament are choosing the latter. I don’t want Humza Yousaf or any other politician in Holyrood to feel comfortable with their current position on oil and gas.”
“This Is Rigged defied new bans brought in to curb disruptions in the Public Gallery during First Minister’s Questions when they protested last week. In a statement released by This is Rigged, the group explain that the change of tactics has nothing to do with the bans but instead an understanding that talking to politicians has not worked.
“Banning us from parliament is not going to stop the disruption.”
All photos Alan Simpson Photography.
