This year as part of the New York City Tartan Day Parade, ScotlandShop is to sponsor the Celtic canines as they wear their tartan collars and leads and march with their owners down Sixth Avenue.

The tartan emporium is a merchandise partner of the National Tartan Day New York Committee, weaving their tartan and producing a range of fabulous garments and accessories to raise funds for the Parade.

This year the Grand Marshal is Portobello’s own Gail Porter, TV personality marching with the young musicians who make up Pulse of the Place the Edinburgh-based samba drumming band.

Emily Redman, ScotlandShop’s international brand manager and in-house tartan designer said: “We are all about family and clans, so of course that includes pets, too. The dogs always stand out — they’re a good bunch to be marching with.”

ScotlandShop encourages customers to join them in this year’s parade. Sign up here to march with them and their eye-catching mascot, Tam the Tartan Tailor, in his bright Buchanan tartan suit and hat. And Scotland Shop offer stylish pet accessories in the official NYC Tartan Week tartan.

Dogs in any of three categories of Celtic canine are invited to register: Wee Highland Warrior Group (Terriers: West Highland, Scottish, Cairn, Dandie Dinmont, Border, Skye), Highland Herders (Collies: Bearded, Border, Smooth, Rough, Shetland Sheepdog), and Hebridean Hunting Hounds (Scottish Deerhound, Wolfhound, Gordon Setter, Golden Retriever).

NYC Tartan Day Parade 7 April 2019 PHOTO © The Edinburgh Reporter

And Dogs which cannot attend the parade in the Big Apple can participate in a virtual tartan-attire competition.

You and your Celtic canine can celebrate Tartan Week from afar by submitting a photo by April 16.

“NYC Tartan Week was the launch of our American adventure. Seeing the Scottish community in the city is the first time we really saw how well-celebrated Scotland is outside of the country,”

A spokesperson for the committee said: “These dogs are real publicity hounds. Exquisitely dressed and camera-ready, those wearing their finest tartan apparel get to compete in the Best-Dressed Tartan Dog prize, sponsored this year by ScotlandShop. One winner from each category will be determined by the parade grand marshal. The reward: a ScotlandShop Tartan Doggie Gift Bag and eternal glory.”

Scotland Shop 10 Queensferry Street EH2 4PG

https://www.scotlandshop.com

Anna White with Tam the Tailor just before the New York CIty Tartan Day parade PHOTO ©2019 The Edinburgh Reporter

Like this: Like Loading...