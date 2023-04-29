Husband and wife, Jim and Alison Lamb, own Edinburgh Cider Co which opens next weekend.
Alison explained their reasoning: “We enjoyed drinking dry ciders when abroad but struggled to find variety within the market in the UK that suited our palate. Jim was a keen home brewer, so we decided to try make some of our own cider recipes which were on the drier side of the scale. Our idea was to utilise craft brewing techniques into the cider production, making them quite unique products.
“Home brewing resulted in our flagship product Arthur’s Apple followed by Grassmarket hopped. Testing on family and friends gave really positive feedback. and the idea to make this into a business was born.
“All the ciders are produced locally and are gluten free, we name some after iconic landmarks in Edinburgh. We are pushing the boundaries of what craft cider is, and believe we have created a pretty unique product.
“We started selling at local markets, then were asked to do food and drink festivals and now we are also stocked in several bars and shops in Edinburgh.“
The pair then formed the idea of opening a small tap room and the opening of The Cider House Stockbridge – Edinburgh’s only cider pouring tap room – is the realisation of their plans.
The Cider House is located at 42 St Stephen Street Stockbridge and the business will showcase eight of their own ciders which will rotate as the product cycle changes, to enable them to offer as much choice as possible.
Customers will also be able to enjoy a variety of different street foods to accompany flights of cider, as The Cider House is collaborating with local vendors.
Opening on 6 May the opening hours will be 2pm – 10 pm Thursday to Sunday.
RIP ‘Big’ Frank Dougan
Thousands of tributes have poured in for Mr Hibs ‘Big Frank’ Dougan who sadly died on 18 April. Frank was the driving force behind the Hibernian Supporters Association and the Hibernian Supporters Club, and for several years served as a Non-Executive Director elected by fellow fans. When Hibs finally won the Scottish Cup, Frank made…
Gillian Henshaw exhibition comes to Gleneagles Townhouse
Renowned Edinburgh-based artist Gillian Henshaw will open her first solo exhibition of 2023 at Gleneagles Townhouse, St Andrew Square in Edinburgh on Monday 1 May. “Colourful Impressions” showcases still life florals and some landscapes of the Gascony and Provence regions of France which, she believes, ‘evoke a happiness and allure that will leave you smiling’. Having…
Continue Reading Gillian Henshaw exhibition comes to Gleneagles Townhouse
River City stars go on tour with The Stamping Ground
River City stars Juliet Cadzow and Jenny Hulse are set to go on tour in The Stamping Ground, including dates at the Festival Theatre. The Stamping Ground, Eden Court. PHOTO Ewen Weatherspoon Juliet Cadzow is one of Scotland’s best loved actors, known for starring as Suzie Frazer in River City, Edie McCredie in Balamory, Coronation…
Continue Reading River City stars go on tour with The Stamping Ground
Edinburgh and Berwick hit the skids
Edinburgh Monarchs skidded out of the Championship Knockout Cup as expected after their disappointing first-leg defeat in midweek at Oxford Cheetahs left them with too much to do. They drew 45-45 at Armadale in the return but Oxford win 99-81 on aggregate. Richie Worrall top scored for the home side with ten points while Scott…
Roadworks in Edinburgh next week
The report which is reproduced for you below is prepared by the council’s EdinTravel team to advise of any traffic hotspots in the city in the coming week. There will be some minor restrictions for four weeks on the footway and cycle path at Pinkhill in Corstorphine, and some off-peak temporary traffic lights on Templeland…
Scottish Conservatives Conference – Ross is focused on the priorities
At the Scottish Conservatives conference in Glasgow today, leader Douglas Ross said that the Scottish Conservatives is the only party focused on the country’s real priorities. He used the speech to unveil a series of new policies including a new energy strategy paper. You can read that at the foot of the article. This is…
Continue Reading Scottish Conservatives Conference – Ross is focused on the priorities