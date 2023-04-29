Husband and wife, Jim and Alison Lamb , own Edinburgh Cider Co which opens next weekend.

Alison explained their reasoning: “We enjoyed drinking dry ciders when abroad but struggled to find variety within the market in the UK that suited our palate. Jim was a keen home brewer, so we decided to try make some of our own cider recipes which were on the drier side of the scale. Our idea was to utilise craft brewing techniques into the cider production, making them quite unique products.

“Home brewing resulted in our flagship product Arthur’s Apple followed by Grassmarket hopped. Testing on family and friends gave really positive feedback. and the idea to make this into a business was born.

“All the ciders are produced locally and are gluten free, we name some after iconic landmarks in Edinburgh. We are pushing the boundaries of what craft cider is, and believe we have created a pretty unique product.

“We started selling at local markets, then were asked to do food and drink festivals and now we are also stocked in several bars and shops in Edinburgh.“

The pair then formed the idea of opening a small tap room and the opening of The Cider House Stockbridge – Edinburgh’s only cider pouring tap room – is the realisation of their plans.

The Cider House is located at 42 St Stephen Street Stockbridge and the business will showcase eight of their own ciders which will rotate as the product cycle changes, to enable them to offer as much choice as possible.

Customers will also be able to enjoy a variety of different street foods to accompany flights of cider, as The Cider House is collaborating with local vendors.

Opening on 6 May the opening hours will be 2pm – 10 pm Thursday to Sunday.

Like this: Like Loading...