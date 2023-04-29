The First Minister, Humza Yousaf, is convening a meeting in Edinburgh later this week to discuss ways of abating poverty and inequality.
People from various backgrounds will be present, including those who have experienced poverty, charities, academics, campaigners, councils, business and MSPs from all parties.
The First Minister said: “Tackling poverty and protecting people from harm is one of the Scottish Government’s three key priorities.
“Working within our limited powers and fixed budget, the Scottish Government has already taken a range of actions that are making a real difference, with almost £3 billion allocated both last year and this year to support policies which are helping to tackle poverty and protect people as far as possible during the cost of living crisis.
“Our five family payments, including the Scottish Child Payment, could be worth more than £10,000 by the time an eligible child turns six. This compares to less than £2,000 for eligible families in England and Wales, with Scottish support providing over £20,000 by the time an eligible child is 16 years old. There is also much more to be done to reverse the impact of the UK Government’s policies of austerity and lack of concrete action on the cost of living crisis, which have contributed to rising poverty across the UK.
“While the Government’s actions and ideas to tackle poverty are extremely important, I also want to hear fresh ideas about what else we could be doing together. Nothing should be off the table, and I am ready to lead an honest and frank discussion on Wednesday.
“I firmly believe that all of us across society want Scotland to be the best place to grow up and the best place to live. I am determined to harness that shared ambition so we leave no stone unturned in the drive to create a more equal and more socially just Scotland.”
The First Minister set out his commitment to tackling poverty and inequality in the document Equality, opportunity, community: New leadership – A fresh start.
