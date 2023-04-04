The council is trying out a new service in Gorgie/Dalry to help people reach the services that the council has on offer.
The test site is called Citizen Space and it is in Tynecastle Community Wing which will allow local residents there to contact council services in a more convenient setting – and face to face.
The team manning Citizen Space has been specially trained to help people right away with things like ordering a wheelie bin, or reporting street lights which have gone out. Matters which might take a little longer can be dealt with in a longer session. This is part of the council’s 20 minute neighbourhood strategy which is rolling out support in local areas. A 20 minute neighbourhood is one where people can get to by public transport or by walking, wheeling or cycling, to meet most of their daily needs such as accessing a GP, dentist, shops and now council services within a short distance from their home.
Council Leader Cammy Day, said: “We want to make sure that everyone living in Edinburgh can easily reach the services and support that the Council offers. We’re working with our local partners and communities to plan and deliver services that meet everyone’s needs in a better way.
“Citizen Space at Tynecastle Community Wing provides exactly that – a new convenient and welcoming space that’s making it easier for people to use our services and receive advice. This is all part of our plan to support everyone’s wellbeing and end poverty and isolation in Edinburgh. These local community hubs will bring daily services together for everyone to help create more social and liveable communities.”
Man who died at Granton Crescent named
Police have named a man who died following a disturbance on Granton Crescent, Edinburgh. Charles Paul Charles Paul, 69, was found with serious injuries after officers were called to a property around 11.20pm on Saturday, 25 March, 2023. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A 36-year-old woman was taken to Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh…
Honest Toun is the downsizer’s dream
Study finds retirees prefer to live near cities rather than in the country. New research has found approximately a quarter of all luxury new build homes in UK towns and cities are being bought by over 60s. Findings from leading property agents, Savills, revealed downsizers are increasingly viewing accessibility as the most important factor when…
Edinburgh care company looking for staff as it expands
An Edinburgh care company has put a call out for staff as it expands to fill the gap left by struggling social care services. Eidyn Care is a multi-award-winning, private, care-at-home organisation run by Andrew and Rebecca McLennon. Combining their nursing and consulting expertise, the couple launched the business in 2017 to provide palliative care…
Continue Reading Edinburgh care company looking for staff as it expands
‘Grotty’ city centre phone boxes finally removed
Old eyesore payphones have been removed from Edinburgh city centre following calls for action to be taken to rid the streets of the “grotty” boxes. Two phone boxes at Hunter Square which a councillor said had turned into public toilets and convenient hiding places for drug dealers were finally taken away by BT, alongside three from…
Continue Reading ‘Grotty’ city centre phone boxes finally removed
Bullets eye track success this term
The new-look Berwick Bullets can call upon a wealth of inside knowledge during their weekend road trip to Belle Vue and Leicester, writes George Dodds. Their third season in the National Development League begins with a Good Friday trip to the National Speedway Stadium (1pm) to face Belle Vue followed by Saturday evening’s clash with…
Former Skyscanner executive becomes Chair of Citizen Ticket
Citizen Ticket has appointed former Skyscanner executive and Chief Legal Officer, Carolyn Jameson, as its new Chair. During her two decades with the company Jameson played a key role in the sale of the business to Chinese travel giant Ctrip for £1.4 billion. She is now Chief Trust Officer with Trustpilot which is listed on…
Continue Reading Former Skyscanner executive becomes Chair of Citizen Ticket