The council is trying out a new service in Gorgie/Dalry to help people reach the services that the council has on offer.

The test site is called Citizen Space and it is in Tynecastle Community Wing which will allow local residents there to contact council services in a more convenient setting – and face to face.

The team manning Citizen Space has been specially trained to help people right away with things like ordering a wheelie bin, or reporting street lights which have gone out. Matters which might take a little longer can be dealt with in a longer session. This is part of the council’s 20 minute neighbourhood strategy which is rolling out support in local areas. A 20 minute neighbourhood is one where people can get to by public transport or by walking, wheeling or cycling, to meet most of their daily needs such as accessing a GP, dentist, shops and now council services within a short distance from their home.

Council Leader Cammy Day, said: “We want to make sure that everyone living in Edinburgh can easily reach the services and support that the Council offers. We’re working with our local partners and communities to plan and deliver services that meet everyone’s needs in a better way.

“Citizen Space at Tynecastle Community Wing provides exactly that – a new convenient and welcoming space that’s making it easier for people to use our services and receive advice. This is all part of our plan to support everyone’s wellbeing and end poverty and isolation in Edinburgh. These local community hubs will bring daily services together for everyone to help create more social and liveable communities.”

Pic Greg Macvean 04/04/2023 Edinburgh Council Council Leader Cammy Day visits staff at the Tynecastle Community Wing

