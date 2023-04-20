The ScotlandShop staged a flash tartan takeover, with a tram leaving from the West End tram stop just after 11am on Thursday.

They want to explain how convenient the stop is to reach their Queensferry Street base as well as other city centre attractions.

At ScotlandShop’s branch on Queensferry Street Anna White and her team want to make everyone’s tartan dreams a reality. The newest branch of the tartan emporium is in Albany, New York State.

Trams first ran in Edinburgh in 1871 as a horse-drawn system, and the tartan on display at the West End stop is much older, dating back to the 12th and 13th centuries.

The ancient patterns have been transformed by modern tailoring at ScotlandShop.

The Borders based business designed a tartan for the late rugby player, Doddie Weir, who officiated at their shop opening in 2017. The Doddie’5 tartan is now displayed at the V&A Tartan exhibition in Dundee.

The Tartan Shop and friends went on a tram ride to demonstrate their closeness to the West End tram stop PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

The Tartan Shop and friends went on a tram ride to demonstrate their closeness to the West End tram stop PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

The Tartan Shop and friends went on a tram ride to demonstrate their closeness to the West End tram stop PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

The Tartan Shop and friends went on a tram ride to demonstrate their closeness to the West End tram stop PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

The Tartan Shop and friends went on a tram ride to demonstrate their closeness to the West End tram stop PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

The Tartan Shop and friends went on a tram ride to demonstrate their closeness to the West End tram stop PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

The Tartan Shop and friends went on a tram ride to demonstrate their closeness to the West End tram stop PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

The Tartan Shop and friends went on a tram ride to demonstrate their closeness to the West End tram stop PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

The Tartan Shop and friends went on a tram ride to demonstrate their closeness to the West End tram stop PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Like this: Like Loading...