Work is progressing on the top of the bridge deck including pouring reinforced concrete, and adding waterproofing and surfacing.

Below deck construction workers are carrying out steelwork repairs, concrete deck soffit repairs, and blasting and painting of the existing steelwork.

This is part of the multi-million pounds refurbishment of the bridge conducted by the council. More details here.

In progress steelwork repairs

Freshly blasted 1890s steelwork

Concrete Deck Soffit Repairs

Concrete Deck pour to Bay C

Waterproofing works

