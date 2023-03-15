Work is progressing on the top of the bridge deck including pouring reinforced concrete, and adding waterproofing and surfacing.
Below deck construction workers are carrying out steelwork repairs, concrete deck soffit repairs, and blasting and painting of the existing steelwork.
This is part of the multi-million pounds refurbishment of the bridge conducted by the council. More details here.
Blue Rose Code releasing protest song to raise funds for Children 1st
Scottish singer-songwriter Blue Rose Code has announced his new single, Thirteen Years, which is due to be released on Friday 17 March. The protest song condemns the hardships faced, particularly by children and all proceeds will be donated to Scotland’s national children’s charity, Children 1st. Blue Rose Code, which is the stage name for Edinburgh-born…
Continue Reading Blue Rose Code releasing protest song to raise funds for Children 1st
Ideas to treat Edinburgh mums this Mother’s Day
Mother’s Day is sneaking up fast – it’s this Sunday 19 March, for those of you who haven’t yet clocked all the ads and the posters reminding you about it. If you are looking for inspiration and want to do something a bit special this year (and after all it is your Mum, so you…
Continue Reading Ideas to treat Edinburgh mums this Mother’s Day
Thriving Edinburgh restaurant breaks into retail after foodie success
The surge in demand for its Mexican mixes has prompted a thriving family-owned brand to make a significant six-figure investment into three new products fit for supermarket shelves. Run by two Scottish brothers, FreshMex has taken on the retail sector with the creation of two natural seasonings and a salsa dip – recipes which are used…
Continue Reading Thriving Edinburgh restaurant breaks into retail after foodie success
Delay to strip club licensing scheme after ‘nil cap’ struck down by legal decision
The start date for a new strip club licensing scheme in Edinburgh has been pushed back, after a move by the city council to ban any from operating was struck down by a judge. The capital’s ‘sexual entertainment venues’ (SEVs) now have until the end of the year to secure a licence from the local…
Continue Reading Delay to strip club licensing scheme after ‘nil cap’ struck down by legal decision
Ukrainian families become homeless in Edinburgh
A total of 22 Ukrainian refugee households in Edinburgh have become homeless since arriving in the country. New figures have revealed the challenges faced by some displaced families trying to find stable accommodation after fleeing their homes following the Russian invasion more than a year ago.The council said in most instances of refugees presenting as homeless…
Continue Reading Ukrainian families become homeless in Edinburgh
Local businesses represented at big UK industry show
Three local businesses have once again made the journey south to take part in the UK’s most comprehensive annual industrial exhibition, the Southern Manufacturing & Electronics conference. This follows a very successful event last year, when a number of businesses returned with a strong level of positive enquiries, Fife Fabrications (Fifab), Eurospray Ltd, and Quality…
Continue Reading Local businesses represented at big UK industry show