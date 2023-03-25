A recruitment drive has just begun to hire 20 new staff ahead of the opening of the new Herringbone bar and restaurant on London Road at Royal Terrace Gardens.

The Herringbone bar and restaurant is poised to attract customers to its newest location, handy for Edinburgh Playhouse or Easter Road.

Buzzworks Holdings, which owns the Herringbone both here and in Trinity, has been named in the Best Companies to Work list, has launched a search to recruit a world-class team with vacancies covering various roles in the venue, from management to kitchen and front of house.

The new Herringbone will open this spring.

Ash Bairstow, Operations Director at Herringbone, said: “We cannot wait to welcome guests to this outstanding new Herringbone bar and restaurant in Edinburgh, which we believe will be a great asset to the local community.

“As we further expand the Herringbone brand, we’re proud to progress as part of the Buzzworks family and create more opportunities for those keen to work with an award-winning Scottish hospitality employer that is consistently known for supporting its employees throughout every step of their career.

“We’d love to hear from anyone who is interested in becoming part of the team at Herringbone during this new exciting chapter in our story.”

Recognised as one of Scotland’s fastest-growing hospitality groups, Buzzworks has become renowned for its industry-leading staff benefits, including competitive rates of pay, ongoing training and development, career progression, flexible working, health and wellbeing incentives and a comprehensive Employee Assistance Programme, which provides support to staff members with services such as counselling, addiction support, legal, parenting and debt advice, hardship grants, and more.

The award-winning company continues to strengthen its reputation as a top employer after recently launching its very own Buzzworks Wellbeing Hub, which offers employees online access to fully-tailored services such as exercise videos, nutritional recipes, money guides, and a collection of mindfulness and meditation audios.

Anyone keen to find out more about working at Herringbone can get in touch by emailing jobs@theherringbone.co.uk

Alongside the soon to open Herringbone, the award-winning company offers an aspirational dining and entertainment experience through its other stylish brands – Scotts, House, Lido Troon, Vic’s & The Vine, The Duke, The Bridge Inn, Thirty Knots, The Fox, and Herringbone North Berwick and Goldenacre.

