After the election of Humza Yousaf MSP as First Minister of Scotland, Foysol Choudhury MSP for Lothian said:

“I extend my sincere congratulations to Humza Yousaf MSP on his election as First Minister.

“Whilst we might have our political differences, Humza has always been friendly and supportive since I entered the Scottish Parliament and I wish him well.

“It is important to reflect on this significant moment for Scotland, who will now have its first First Minister from an ethnic minority background.

“This is an excellent reminder that Scotland is diverse and supports people from all backgrounds.

“No matter your background, religion, ethnicity, gender or identity in Scotland, you can succeed.

“Humza’s election as First Minister is a stark reminder of that and marks the road towards a more inclusive and progressive Scotland.”

Like this: Like Loading...