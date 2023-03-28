Christine Grahame MSP has lodged a motion congratulating St Andrew’s Children’s Society on its centenary.

This discussion is beginning at 3.30pm just after Decision Time when the new First Minister was elected.

In January the MSP held a parliamentary reception for the charity which works to facilitate adoption in Scotland. On the night there were some heartwarming stories told both by adopters and adoptees.

But none more than the couple who adopted four children from the same family. That was a real tearjerker to hear that the six-year-old who is the eldest fought to keep her brother and wee sisters with her.

Maureen McEvoy and her husband adopted five children through the Society and she has written a book on the history of the movement. Her account of news of the first daughter arriving on husband Jim’s birthday was again heartwarming and brought a tear to many eyes.

Stephen Small CEO of St Andrew’s Children’s Society, Maureen McEvoy, MBE, and Chair, Robert Swift

The motion reads:

That the Parliament congratulates St Andrew’s Children’s Society on marking its centenary in 2022; understands that St Andrew’s Children’s Society is the oldest adoption and fostering agency still in existence in Scotland; recognises what it sees as the valuable work that the Society does connecting vulnerable children to safe and loving homes, including in the Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale constituency; understands that it is the only agency in Scotland to offer the SafeBase parenting programme, which is a therapeutic programme for parents of adopted and fostered children who have attachment difficulties; notes that over £20,000 has been raised during the centenary and that a number of events have been held, including a Family February FUNdraising challenge, a fundraising concert by Cadenza and a parliamentary reception in the Scottish Parliament, and that a special commemorative booklet was also written by Maureen McEvoy MBE; pays credit to all of the staff and volunteers who have supported the Society over the last 100 years, with particular credit to the adopted and foster parents who have provided safe and loving homes to their adopted and foster children, and extends its best wishes to all who are involved in adoption and fostering.

