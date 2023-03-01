Ash Regan MSP one of three SNP leadership candidates, today announced that if she becomes SNP leader she will back the party moving to a Scottish currency as fast as is practicable on independence.
She announced that she does not support setting tests before a currency is introduced and, if she becomes First Minister, commits herself to explore immediately what steps can be taken within the powers of the Scottish Parliament to begin to build the infrastructure of a new currency immediately.
Ash said: “If I become the leader of the SNP I will certainly encourage the Party to look again at its position on currency. I don’t believe a country can be truly independent if it is using another currency but has no say over how that currency is managed.
“It is not for me to dictate to the Party what our final position on this should be, but I will make clear that I think the best option for Scotland is for us to move as quickly as is practicable to our own currency. I also believe that if we prepare properly before we have a vote on independence then the timescale for implementing a currency can be short.
“That is why I also promise, that if I become First Minister, I will explore what steps can be taken now under the powers of the Scottish Parliament to start to build the infrastructure of a new currency. If we are to be serious about independence then we need to get our preparations right, and I believe we can start to build the outline of an independent country now.
“My view of this isn’t only informed by the economics, though I think the economics make clear that it is a foolhardy country which thinks it can prosper in the global economy without the backing of a powerful central bank, it is also informed by my belief that if we want the public to have the courage to choose independence then they must see us having the courage to do what it takes to make a successful nation. I don’t believe that continually deliberating about when we will get round to introducing our own currency shows that courage.”
Ash Regan has met with Economist Dr Tim Rideout of the Scottish Currency Group, who has a BA in Economics and is a member of the SNP.
After the discussion Ash said: “It’s all about getting the brightest and best in the room – a lot of the ground work has been done, this is the power of our movement, that I what I set out to do.”
Dr Tim Rideout added: “I attended the launch of Ash Regan’s campaign on Friday. I think the SNP membership and the Scottish Currency Group will love her currency policy. It will be just what is needed to get the Indy case moving forward.”
