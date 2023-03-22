Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co has strengthened its Scottish hospitality team with the appointment of Simon Watson in its Edinburgh office.
Simon joins Christie & Co following 22 years with Caledonian Heritable Ltd, most recently as their Senior Business Development Manager.
He brings with him extensive industry experience and knowledge of the Scottish hospitality sector. Based in Edinburgh, Simon will be working as a Hospitality Business Agent covering pubs and restaurants.
Simon comments, “I am delighted to join Brian Sheldon and the Hospitality Scotland team. This a fantastic opportunity for me personally to be part of the leading specialist advisors for buying and selling in the sector, I am confident that I can provide the same level of success that I have in my previous role. ”
Brian Sheldon, Regional Director – Hospitality Scotland, said: “We are delighted to welcome Simon to the Scottish Hospitality team, and we are looking forward to working with as we look to build on our success form last year. Simon brings many attributes and skill set to an already successful team which will only enhance our profile across the Bar and Restaurant sector.”
Work to create the new National Centre for Music is underway
The Royal High School Preservation Trust (RHSPT) has signed a formal lease with the City of Edinburgh Council to cement a deal which has been years in the making. The work to convert the former school into the new National Centre for Music are now beginning. William Gray Muir, Chairman of the Royal High School…
RV Petrel incident in Leith – 15 taken to hospital
Fifteen people have been taken to hospital after an incident in Leith Docks at 8.30am this morning. A further 10 people have been released after treatment at the scene. The RV Petrel is now lying at a 45 degree angle in Imperial Dry Dock after an incident this morning which may be linked to the…
Major incident in Leith Imperial Dry Dock – PHOTOS
The RV Petrel which was berthed in Imperial Dry Dock in Leith was dislodged this morning apparently by the high winds. It is now lying at a 45 degree angle and all emergency services are on the scene. Major incident at Leith Imperial Dry Dock as ship RV Petrel owned by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allenis…
Edinburgh-based finance recruiters warn of damage to Scottish industry
Bosses at Scotland’s leading financial services recruiter warn that a failure to match the recent Budget’s childcare promises will damage the country’s economy and set back gender parity. Core-Asset Consulting is urging whoever will be SNP Leader to make it an immediate priority, in order for key sectors, such as financial services, legal and…
Ship blown over in Leith docks in high winds
The RV Petrel was blown over this morning sitting in the dry dock in Leith. The research and survey vessel built in 2003 was in the Imperial Dry Dock in Leith next to Dales Marine Services, presumably for repair. It appears that high winds have caught the 76.45 metre long ship and tipped it over…
Walking challenge to help Edinburgh locals put a spring in their step
A challenge encouraging workplaces in Edinburgh to walk more in order to feel healthier and happier has begun. Scotland’s national walking charity Paths for All invites businesses and charities of all shapes and sizes across the country to take part in its four-week Step Count Challenge this spring. It is hoped the challenge – which…
