Fixtures: men: Saturday: Premiership: Clydesdale v Grange; Edinburgh University v Watsonians; Inverleith v Western: Sunday: Edinburgh University v Clydesdale; Grange v Inverleith; Watsonians v Western.

Women: Premiership: Clydesdale v Watsonians; Glasgow University v Edinburgh University; Western v GHK (14.00); GHK v Edinburgh University; Watsonians v Glagow University; Western v Clydesdale (14.00).

Grange open phase two of the Premiership with a trip to Clydesdale who finished the first-half of the season 11 points behind the Edinburgh combine who won 11 of their 12 games in the first phase, drawing the other.

They scored 69 goals and lost 15 while Clydesdale, who finished fourth, won seven, drew two and lost three of their 12 games in phase one. They scored 44 goals and conceded 32.

On Sunday, Grange host Capital rivals Inverleith who finished sixth before the split, winning six games, drawing on and losing five, scoring 43 goals and letting in 33.

Edinburgh University, who finished part one of the season in third position, winning seven of their 12 fixtures, drawing thee and losing two, scoring 68 goals and letting-in 28, are at home to city rivals Watsonians on Saturday.

Watsonians finished fifth before the split winning seven of heir 12 starts, drawing two and losing thee. They only scored 36 goals and let in 24. On Sunday, the students host Clydesdale.

In the women’s Premiership, Edinburgh University travel to Glasgow University on Saturday and are back in Glasgow on Sunday to meet GHK. Watsonians, who topped the table before the split, are at Clydesdale on Saturday and host Glasgow University on Sunday.

FLASHBACK: Watsonians celebrate Scottish Cup win last year by Nigel Duncan

Like this: Like Loading...