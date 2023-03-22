The Last SNP Leadership debate

The Edinburgh Reporter was invited to the last SNP leadership debate on Tuesday night, hosted jointly by the Times Scotland and Times Radio. At 8pm sharp all three candidates were lined up behind their respective podiums, miked up and ready to address the audience.

They must all be very weary after the last few weeks of the leadership race, but seemed keen to get going and answer the questions that they had probably answered many times before. But there was no mention of the Deposit Return Scheme which is beleaguering their Green colleague, Lorna Slater, no discussion of the cost of living crisis, and instead lots of talk about independence and the Gender Recognition Reform Bill (which is not in force as it was prevented from becoming law by the Westminster government exercising its powers under Section 35 of the Scotland Act for the first time) and the fall out from that and how they would deal with it. Little was mentioned and nothing asked of the candidates about the multiple resignations since Nicola Sturgeon announced her own departure only five weeks ago today.

The big issue of independence was of course key. All three believe in independence, but have different approaches to it.

Kate Forbes: “The only path is to persuade people who would vote no to vote yes.”

Humza Yousaf – “We have spent a lot of time pointing out Westminster’s failures, but people do not get inspired by talk or process.”

Ash Regan: “If we get a sustained majority Westminster may not give us a referendum. We should stop talking about referendums in parliament, start up an independence Convention who would design the Yes campaign completely separate from government.”

The debate lasted an hour and there was a further hour of discussion by a panel of journalists once the candidates had left the building, probably to make sure they had not spent a penny over the very small budget of £5,000 which was allocated to each of them during this election.

Read more here.

Spend Saturday at the library

This Saturday you can spend time at the Spring Fair at Blackhall between 11 and 2pm. There will activities for children, a book sale and a plant sale, with baking and knitting available for sale.

Whit a mess

Ed Hawkins posted some quite unbelievable photos of newly installed lighting columns he came across on Lauderdale Road on Twitter. The new columns have been moved at least a foot or so back towards the middle of the pavement. The reason? According to the council, vehicles kept bashing into the old ones – so this will save some damage being caused.

The conversation has run on with people questioning the council’s approach to the transport hierarchy which is supposed to put pedestrians first. It seems unlikely that anyone in a wheelchair will be able to get past either.

Why have these new streetlights on Lauderdale St been set so far back into the pavement compared to the old ones? To allow cars to encroach pedestrian space? Where's the transport hierarchy? @LivingStreetsEd @SpokesLothian @CllrScottArthur @CllrBenParker @CyclingEdin pic.twitter.com/yFJkj63cNa — Ed Hawkins 💎 (@edd1e_h) March 20, 2023

But worse still…. the installers have clearly thought that the dropped kerb was the ideal site for a new lamppost…

They've even put a new one right on the dropped kerb at the junction of Spottiswoode Rd/St ! Talk about hard of thinking… pic.twitter.com/LRURP5XTV6 — Ed Hawkins 💎 (@edd1e_h) March 20, 2023

Critical Mass Cycle

On Saturday at 2pm a group of cyclists will congregate at Middle Meadow Walk to go for a cycle around town. There is a little more to it than that as the cyclists reclaim the space, get to know the city and also meet other cyclists to have some fun.

There are more than 300 Critical Mass cycles all over the world, and the one in Edinburgh is always a lot of fun with loud music and fun people. Cycling together allows children and those who might not feel safe cycling in the city to join in. There is safety in numbers and some of the participants act as marshalls to make sure that the group passes through any junctions as one vehicle.

More information here.

Edinburgh Critical Mass in July 2022 PHOTO © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

How to subscribe to The Edinburgh Reporter

Our March paper has been out since the beginning of the month and was sent out to existing subscribers as well as stockists around the city. Today we invite you to support The Edinburgh Reporter by buying a subscription.

Our goal is to recruit 500 new subscribers this year, and we would love you to help us achieve that if you can?

Among others all branches of Farmer Autocare stock our newspapers as well as Birthlink on Lower Gilmore Place, and both Leith and Central Libraries.

If you would like to stock our papers in a place of business then please get in touch.

If you are able to subscribe, then it would help us to keep our online coverage free to access, and also ensure the future of our newspaper for this coming year. And if you do, then thank you very much indeed.

Buy a subscription here or click the image below.

And if you would like to know a little more about the story behind our front page then here it is…

Our newspaper comes out on the 1st of each month. This month just after the one year anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine a group of Russians gathered in Melville Street calling for Peace in Ukraine and we hope you agree that this small group makes a striking front page. pic.twitter.com/dYCa90smOh — Edinburgh Reporter (@EdinReporter) March 6, 2023

Like this: Like Loading...