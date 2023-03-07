Duncan Hendry

Capital Theatres have announced the sad death of Duncan Hendry their former Chief Executive until 2019. Mr Hendry was at the helm of the company which runs the Festival Theatre and The King’s, overseeing many developments such as the formation of The Studio, the renaming of Capital Theatres, and John Byrne’s creation of the new dome at the King’s. He was also a key figure in the renovations now underway at the King’s.

Their statement read: “Duncan’s incredible influence on the cultural life of Scotland across his career leaves an unrivalled legacy and he will be greatly missed by all at Capital Theatres past and present. Our thoughts and love are with his family at this time.”

Duncan was formerly Chair of Lung Ha Theatre Company until his illness last year. A spokesperson said: “We benefitted hugely from his wisdom, vast experience of the world of theatre and his support and generosity towards our company. He is greatly missed. Our thoughts and warmest wishes are with his family at this difficult time.”

The City of Edinburgh Council Leader Cammy Day, said: “It is with great sadness that I learned of the death of Duncan Hendry. Mr Hendry served as Chair of Capital Theatres from 2012 to 2019 and was a well-respected, creative and passionate voice not only for theatres in Edinburgh, but right across Scotland.

“His legacy in the Capital’s culture sector will be longstanding. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends.”

Duncan Hendry CEO Capital Theatres

John Byrne Kings Theatre Mural unveiled, Edinburgh, 06/08/2013:

Famed film-maker and artist John Byrne unveiled a magnificent mural in Edinburgh’s Kings Theatre today (Tues 06 August 2013). John, who designed and painted the mural with a team including fellow artist Kevin O’Leary. The mural is part of a major restoration of the baroque Victorian theatre

Pictured is the mural, depicting harlequins and a flame-haired lady, painted onto the 85 square metre dome



Photo Colin Hattersley Photography

Cold Snap

Whether or not the yellow weather warning will really affect us here in Edinburgh is anyone’s guess. On one map it does, in another weather forecast it looks as though we may miss the worst. But you would be well advised to be prepared in case there is snow. And you don’t really need to be told that it is a good thing to look out for your neighbours.

⚠️ Frequent snow showers in northern Scotland this afternoon



Scattered showers elsewhere, these increasingly wintry in northern England and Northern Ireland



Turning colder in northern areas and feeling bitterly cold in the brisk winds in northern Scotland



Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/oafTwTEbdv — Met Office (@metoffice) March 6, 2023

Dunard Centre

We were invited last month when contractors took over the site behind the Royal Bank of Scotland on St Andrew Square. The contractors will demolish an old part of the Royal Bank building and then build the new 1,000 seater concert hall. It was fascinating to talk to Ruth Reed, archivist with RBS who knew all about the building about to be demolished. Read more here.

As part of the morning’s farewell to the building which was about to be demolished the Assistant Principal Cello of Scottish Chamber Orchestra (SCO), Su-a Lee played for the invited guests. The Centre will become a new home for the SCO.

The Korean cellist played beautifully sitting on a chair (much the same as the chairs are expected to be in the new hall) set on the first floor of the old building. This is the very same place that she will eventually play when sitting on the stage of the new concert hall.

The work began on the Dunard Centre on 6 February with a visit from UK and Scottish Government Ministers as well as the Council Leader to listen to Ae Fond Kiss by Su-a Lee Assistant Principal Cello at Scottish Chamber Orchestra ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Listen to the Scottish Chamber Orchestra

You can watch the Scottish Chamber Orchestra for free online for a limited time only. The third performance in our 2022-23 Digital Season, filmed in Leith Theatre, is available for your viewing pleasure right now. WE are sure you will find this an uplifting start to your day

This is the Programme Note from the SCO:

“In 1974, a radio signal was sent from the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico to the distant globular cluster Messier 13, 25,000 light years away across the other side of our galaxy. If received and decoded, the signal – dubbed the Arecibo Message – would transform into an image, designed by astrophysicists Frank Drake and Carl Sagan, containing information on the elements that make up life on Earth, the form of human DNA, and our planet’s location in our solar system. Any interested extraterrestrials would discover who we are and where we are – and also that we’d reached a sufficient level of technological advancement to be able to send such a communication.

“More than four decades later, in 2017, violist and composer Nokuthula Ngwenyama was reading a semi-humorous New York Times article by Steven Johnson about the Aredibo Message, entitled ‘Greetings ET (Please Don’t Murder Us)’. And she began to ask herself what the Arecibo Message might sound like if conveyed in music, if it had to reflect and contain the most basic building blocks and elements of human sound.”

