An “expanded, committed and highly-skilled workforce” is set to help drive Edinburgh’s award-winning tram system into a new era following what Edinburgh Trams say was a hugely successful recruitment campaign.

Ahead of the launch of services to Newhaven later this year, the company has been on the lookout for people with a passion for public transport, and 80 additional people have recently joined the operator’s ranks.

The successful initiative invited applicants from all backgrounds to ‘Glide to the Future’ and offered a generous salary and employee benefits package for prospective Customer Service & Ticketing Assistants and Tram Drivers.

Sue Bucher, Edinburgh Trams’ HR Manager, said: “This latest recruitment drive also aimed at people across a broad section of the local community who were ready for a change in their careers.

“Successful candidates have undergone an extensive training programme which, for new drivers, included using our state-of-the-art tram simulator that’s ideal for honing concentration and hazard awareness skills.

“Equally, those who applied for the Customer Service & Ticketing Assistant position were taught industry-leading skills, so they can play a vital role in promoting the city as well as helping people to make the most of its tram system.”

Edinburgh Trams has proved an attractive employer for job seekers thanks to the company’s career progression plans, professional development courses and diversity policies, and more information on future vacancies can be found here.

Lea Harrison, the tram operator’s Managing Director, added: “With intensive testing on the Newhaven line progressing well, there has never been a more exciting time to join our growing, fast-paced team. Now that we are fully recruited, we will be able to further meet the needs of Edinburgh’s residents as we look forward to taking trams down to Leith and Newhaven in the upcoming months.”

