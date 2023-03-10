The new councillor for Corstorphine/Murrayfield was declared at just four minutes past midnight by Returning Officer, Andrew Kerr, OBE.
The temperature in Waverley Court, which is usually occupied by some of the 20,000 staff which the council employs, had been high all evening. But there was little or no dubiety about who would win, and Fiona Bennett had kept her cool.
The former NHS nurse has created history as there has never been a multi-party ward with all councillors from the same party before. This now means the Liberal Democrat group has 13 elected members on the council. The only group which has more is the SNP.
She said: “I am going home to cuddle my children first but on the council I aim to hit the ground running with the two Liberal Democrat councillors already established, Euan and Alan, who have been an enormous support. They are already very familiar with the ward and the issues that the locals have raised with us. The main one is potholes, roads and pavements. As you know we have already injected £11 million into the budget.”
Unaware as a rookie councillor that the group had not increased the amount for repairing potholes, she referred to the group leader, Kevin Lang who confirmed the position but said that the party intends to “resurface as many roads as possible”.
In her acceptance speech the new councillor paid tribute to the former councillor and Lord Provost, Frank Ross who resigned in December. She said he “commanded respect across the political divide”. She continued: “Tonight the people of Corstorphine and Murrayfield have delivered a historic result for the Liberal Democrats. This is the highest number of votes our party has ever got in a council by election either in Edinburgh or anywhere in Scotland. This is a major achievement and propels us into now being the second biggest group on the council behind the SNP.”
She also paid tribute to her team of 100 volunteers who helped in the campaign.
Christine Jardine, MP for Edinburgh West, said when Fiona was selected: “Fiona would be a fantastic councillor for Corstorphine and Murrayfield. I’m so pleased she has been chosen as our candidate.
“As a former NHS nurse, Fiona has a strong track record of service and understands the importance of helping people. Her voluntary work on refugees has shown her to be a powerful and committed campaigner. With all that energy and experience, I know she’ll fight hard for local residents and form a strong team with existing councillors, Alan Beal and Euan Davidson.
“It’s clear this by-election is a straight two horse race between the Liberal Democrats and the SNP. People have an important chance to send a message to the SNP which is slashing the funding of core local services at a time when our roads are a mess and our schools desperately need investment. By voting for Fiona and the Liberal Democrats, people in Corstorphine and Murrayfield can use this election to demand better.”
Neilson calls on Hearts fans to roar squad to Cup win
Robbie Neilson urged Hearts’ fans to roar the squad to victory in Saturday’s quarter-final Scottish Cup clash with Celtic at Tynecastle (kick-off 12.15). The Jambos boss praised his men despite their 3-1 defeat at Parkhead on Wednesday to the cinch Premiership pace-setters. And Neilson told Hearts TV: “I’ve watched a lot of games here (at Parkhead) and that is…
Continue Reading Neilson calls on Hearts fans to roar squad to Cup win
Scottish Book of the Year – event in Edinburgh next week
First event for Scottish Book of the Year Winner to be held in Edinburgh. David Alston, author of Slaves and Highlanders: Silenced Histories of Scotland and the Caribbean, will be appearing at The Royal Scots Club on Monday 13 March 2023. David Alston’s book uncovering the connections between the Scottish Highlands and plantation slavery in the…
Continue Reading Scottish Book of the Year – event in Edinburgh next week
National Lottery funding for Harbour Homes will create two jobs
The National Lottery announced their Community Fund Awards today and Harbour Homes Scotland Limited is among the 30+ groups which have received project funding. The landlord was awarded £42,650 to employ two Energy Advisers providing support about energy issues. The community bases Housing Associations cover areas including Granton, Leith and Muirhouse. Harbour Homes is a…
Continue Reading National Lottery funding for Harbour Homes will create two jobs
New SAFE service for children and young people
A youth care charity has announced a new service for children and young people who have been victim to, or witnessed, a crime. SAFE is led by Kibble – a national care provider for children and young people in the UK – and will be available by a referral portal for five – 25 year-olds…
Continue Reading New SAFE service for children and young people
Football steps-up marketing campaign
The Scottish FA, Scottish Professional Football League, and Scottish Women’s Premier League today announce the creation of Scottish Football Marketing: a centralised commercial hub to revolutionise the promotion and marketing of the national game in Scotland. Scottish Football Marketing will recruit a team of talented and ambitious commercial professionals to be based at Hampden Park,…
Five things you need to know today
By Election in Corstorphine/Murrayfield today Voting takes place today in the Corstorphine/Murrayfield ward where there is one councillor place vacant. The other two councillors are both LibDem and the Liberal Democrats are very confident of returning Fiona Bennett a first time candidate as the third councillor. The west of Edinburgh is a bit of a…