McDonald Road Coop store manager, Roan Irving, has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Store Hero category of the Retail Week Awards 2023.

These national retail awards are designed to celebrate excellence and, those who have made a significant impact in the retail industry. The organisers of the awards have acknowledged that the entries this year “were all of the highest level and demonstrated how the retail industry is excelling”.

Working for Co-op for 15 years, Roan (34) has been described as an “exceptional young retail manager, embracing Co-op’s ethical and community values while selflessly putting colleague development and support for the community foremost”. He has been actively involved in supporting the rapid roll-out of e-commerce in his area, raised funds for mental health charity SAMH and, in addition to raising awareness of Co-op’s Local Community Fund, he has promoted the development of networks of local volunteers who work together to help to make a difference in the community.

Johanne Thorpe, Roan’s Area Manager, said: “Roan is a wonderful example of a manager who is not only totally focussed on his role but is also doing his very best to make a difference for both colleagues and his local community – all this despite his own personal challenges as his partner has a serious illness. We are delighted for Roan.”

Roan, added: “I was shocked when I heard the news, I was at home at the time and it was lovely to share with my family. It still hasn’t really sunk in. I like to make a difference, but I just see it as just doing my job – it is incredible to receive this recognition, I never expected it and I couldn’t have achieved it without a great team and the support of the Co-op which provides opportunities to play a part and make a difference in local community life.”

Winners will be announced on 30 March, when the Retail Week Awards 2023 celebrates the contributions made within the retail industry achieved through innovation, vision, resilience and drive.

Roan Irving, manager of the Coop on McDonald Road

