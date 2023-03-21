McDonald Road Coop store manager, Roan Irving, has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Store Hero category of the Retail Week Awards 2023.
These national retail awards are designed to celebrate excellence and, those who have made a significant impact in the retail industry. The organisers of the awards have acknowledged that the entries this year “were all of the highest level and demonstrated how the retail industry is excelling”.
Working for Co-op for 15 years, Roan (34) has been described as an “exceptional young retail manager, embracing Co-op’s ethical and community values while selflessly putting colleague development and support for the community foremost”. He has been actively involved in supporting the rapid roll-out of e-commerce in his area, raised funds for mental health charity SAMH and, in addition to raising awareness of Co-op’s Local Community Fund, he has promoted the development of networks of local volunteers who work together to help to make a difference in the community.
Johanne Thorpe, Roan’s Area Manager, said: “Roan is a wonderful example of a manager who is not only totally focussed on his role but is also doing his very best to make a difference for both colleagues and his local community – all this despite his own personal challenges as his partner has a serious illness. We are delighted for Roan.”
Roan, added: “I was shocked when I heard the news, I was at home at the time and it was lovely to share with my family. It still hasn’t really sunk in. I like to make a difference, but I just see it as just doing my job – it is incredible to receive this recognition, I never expected it and I couldn’t have achieved it without a great team and the support of the Co-op which provides opportunities to play a part and make a difference in local community life.”
Winners will be announced on 30 March, when the Retail Week Awards 2023 celebrates the contributions made within the retail industry achieved through innovation, vision, resilience and drive.
Councillors accused of failing to use new short term let controls
Edinburgh councillors voted to approve a new short term let in the city centre in a decision branded “absolutely mad”. Housing campaigners blasted the council for not being tough enough, despite new powers to crack down on short term lets, saying the wants of landlords had been put before the needs of residents.However city planners argued…
Scaffolding firm reaches new heights
An Edinburgh scaffolding firm has announced the launch of a new division, expanding the services it offers and paving the way for continued growth. City Access Scaffolding has invested in a new Specialist Access Division, headed by divisional director, David Ritchie. The expansion is a key part of the firm’s strategic growth plan, with Ritchie’s…
Queen Margaret student uses his skills in Ukraine
At the start of the war in Ukraine, one Queen Margaret University (QMU) student felt compelled to travel to Ukraine to support civilians whose lives were devasted by the invasion. Since then, his volunteering work has involved him evacuating women and children from Kyiv, trucking in supplies to the ruins of Kharkiv, and forming an extraordinary bond with a group of orphans from Odessa. Before studying at QMU, thirty-six-year-old Gavin Menzies ran various businesses supporting young people in…
Table tennis – trophies and triumphs
The end of the season is approaching in Scottish table tennis. Several notable tournaments have been taking place, while local leagues are coming to a conclusion. After victories for Calum Morrison and Faye Leggett at the National Championships, Edinburgh and Lothian table tennis players have achieved further success. Inter-League Edinburgh and Lothians were winners of…
Edinburgh buildings to light up on Purple Day
Landmarks and buildings across Edinburgh will light up purple to help raise awareness of epilepsy for Purple Day on Sunday 26 March. Purple Day was founded in Canada by nine-year-old Cassidy Megan in 2008 and creates an opportunity to get people talking about epilepsy and dispel the myths and stigma attached to the condition. Prestonfield…
Edinburgh Concert Band holding a concert in April
There will be a children’s concert in St Brides Centre Dalry on 1 April 2023 staged by Edinburgh Concert Band. Only an hour long, the concert will feature well known and accessible tunes such as the theme tunes from The Lion King, Batman and Doctor Who, and aims to engage audience members of all ages…
