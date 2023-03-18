The major Edinburgh employer, financial company abrdn, is to end the lease on its offices in St Andrew Square, preferring to move staff to other buildings or allowing them to work from home.

The 100,000+ square feet head office at 6 St Andrew Square can accommodate around 1,200 members of staff, and it appears is no longer needed by the company which has an alternative office at 1 George Street and also at The Gyle.

An abrdn spokesperson said: “Like many companies, the way we use our office space has changed fundamentally since the pandemic.

“With a hybrid working model now firmly embedded, we’ve been reviewing how our colleagues use our Edinburgh buildings to connect, collaborate, and engage with clients, while taking into account our costs and environmental impact.

“The decision to relocate our teams into other abrdn buildings in the city will make better use of space, with less impact on the environment and at lower cost.”

The company confirmed that no jobs are being lost as a result of the move.

Like this: Like Loading...