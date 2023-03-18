The major Edinburgh employer, financial company abrdn, is to end the lease on its offices in St Andrew Square, preferring to move staff to other buildings or allowing them to work from home.
The 100,000+ square feet head office at 6 St Andrew Square can accommodate around 1,200 members of staff, and it appears is no longer needed by the company which has an alternative office at 1 George Street and also at The Gyle.
An abrdn spokesperson said: “Like many companies, the way we use our office space has changed fundamentally since the pandemic.
“With a hybrid working model now firmly embedded, we’ve been reviewing how our colleagues use our Edinburgh buildings to connect, collaborate, and engage with clients, while taking into account our costs and environmental impact.
“The decision to relocate our teams into other abrdn buildings in the city will make better use of space, with less impact on the environment and at lower cost.”
The company confirmed that no jobs are being lost as a result of the move.
SNP media officer resigns
Murray Foote, who was in charge of media for the SNP, has resigned following the row over numbers of members. Mr Foote, formerly editor of The Daily Record and Sunday Mail, tweeted: “Acting in good faith and as a courtesy to colleagues at party HQ, I issued agreed party responses to media inquiries regarding membership.”It…
Edinburgh Science Festival – fun for families
Edinburgh Science Festival runs from 1 to 16 April. It is intended to give people of all ages the chance to experiment, and these highlights are aimed at family fun. There are opportunities to perform a surgery, dig up a dinosaur, build a wind turbine and code your own robot at City Art Centre, or…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Science Festival – fun for families
Join the queue for a Happy St Patrick’s Day
Some people desperate to celebrate the Irish patron saint queued for four hours and longer to get into the Three Sisters in the Cowgate. The non stop party atmosphere includes a special appearance from Jedward on Friday…doors opened at 8am and there were people still in the queue waiting to get in and join the…
Continue Reading Join the queue for a Happy St Patrick’s Day
Edinburgh locals offered affordable dental lifeline
EU experts target Brits for safe smile makeover alternative to “Turkey teeth” Self-conscious Scots who lack confidence in their smile are being offered a safe and affordable EU alternative to dreaded “Turkey teeth” – just as cheap flights launch from Edinburgh Airport. A highly respected expert in Croatia is offering affordable dental makeovers for British…
Continue Reading Edinburgh locals offered affordable dental lifeline
Letter from Scotland
“All the world’s a stage and men and women merely players.” I’ve been watching the week go by and imagining its various characters as actors in a Shakespearian “comedy” – an apparently light drama but one which has profound meaning. Take, for instance, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt. This thin, bolt-upright man strode…
Google News Showcase deal is a breakthrough for hyperlocal news
The Edinburgh Reporter is delighted to be one of 45 hyperlocal news websites which is becoming part of the Google News Showcase. ICNN has brokered a partnership between Google and the independent community news sector via its public interest news gateway: Ping News. In a watershed moment for the industry, Forty-five independent titles have signed up…
Continue Reading Google News Showcase deal is a breakthrough for hyperlocal news