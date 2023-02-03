A Coupar Angus hotel is doing its bit to fight the cost of living crisis and boost golf in its home area. The family run Red House Hotel, the only hotel in Coupar Angus, has, since the start of the year, already booked in 1,400 golfers who plan to visit and play golf on a range of courses all over Perthshire and Angus.

Deploying a highly collaborative approach with many of the local courses, including Blairgowrie with its stunning Lansdowne and Rosemount courses, plus Ladybank, Strathmore, Forfar, Kirriemuir, Edzell and Murrayshall, hotel owner Alan Bannerman has secured preferential rates for his golfing guests. Along with premier rates for April onwards he has secured cheaper rates for those wanting to golf now in February and March.

Red House was recently nominated Best Golf Hotel under 20 Rooms in the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards. It won the award in 2016, and was also nominated in 2021.

“We are really pleased and amazed with the total of 1400 golfers booked in so far, and it’s only the start of February,” said Alan. “We want to ensure real value for money at this time. Many of our golfers return year after year which is great. We normally publish our 2023 package prices around about now, but we are aware that some people might want to come in the next few weeks before the season officially starts. It’s an opportunity to get away and enjoy golfing in this beautiful area before it gets too busy, and any price reduction is welcome at the moment.”

“As well as golfing on the lovely courses in the Vale of Strathmore itself, golfers who want to venture over to St Andrews or the East Neuk can still do so, as it’s not too far. They’ll enjoy our far more affordable accommodation rates than they would find in that premium area, so it just keeps everything more accessible,” added Alan.

“We’d like to thank the many local courses that support us throughout the year by referring business and working with us on rates. I know I speak for them too when I say we are all hoping for another vibrant year of golfing breaks.”

Prices are from just £195 per person for DB&B and two rounds of golf at Blairgowrie Golf Club in Feb and March, (normally £230 in April.)

www.red-house-hotel.co.uk

