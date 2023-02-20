Teenager is on the road to success as he kicks off career at Scottish firm.

An employee-owned campervan converter business has welcomed its latest recruit to the team – which will see him join a long string of successful apprentices that have gone on to secure permanent roles.

Car enthusiast Jake Haynes, has embarked on a four-year trainee programme at Jerba Campervans – a company known for its dedication to staff.

The former Dunbar Grammar student left school in May last year and has since spent his time converting campervans and getting hands-on, practical experience at the North Berwick firm.

Following his traineeship, the teen will follow in the footsteps of Jerba’s past apprentices, having the opportunity to progress his career in the employee-owned company.

The 17-year-old who now lives in Haddington, said: “Securing the apprenticeship role at Jerba really was a dream come true for me.

“I have a fascination with cars and as a keen mountain biker, I have even attempted to rework my own bikes – getting this experience with Jerba will help me further improve my capabilities in manufacturing.

“I have loved my time at the company so far – improving my practical skills has not only helped me understand how various pieces of equipment and machinery works, but this experience has also helped me be more efficient and organised at home. Something that my parents are very thankful for!”

Jerba’s apprenticeship scheme comes in addition to the company’s niche perks as part of its investment into the workforce. These include full sick pay, staff training courses, tax-free bonuses, equal profit share and even an employee-owned campervan for staff use.

Jake, continued: “The opportunities at Jerba are endless. Not only are my opinions heard and valued just as much as everyone else on the team, but they also offered me a gas training course which I loved.

“I have been able to work on a variety of different vans – big and small. Every campervan that I have worked on is so unique – I have been taught how to cut out the roofs and build up the vehicle from scratch. I have really enjoyed working on all of them!

“I am really excited to find out what the future holds at Jerba. I love to get stuck into my work and do the best that I can. I’ve been given a unique opportunity to kick start my career path at a great business.”

Jake has been able to complete the schedule section of a series of van types for the firm’s customers under the watchful gaze and stewardship of the Jerba team.

Operations Director Alan Winter, said: “Jake slotted into the team perfectly and he has already improved so much in the short time he has been here; which is mightily impressive for someone so young.

“At Jerba, we pride ourselves in giving our staff opportunities. We thrive on bringing apprentices in, helping them to progress and to watch them develop into their own person.

“Every single one of the apprentices that have embarked on our four-year traineeship have stayed with the company and work their way up, and we are positive that Jake will be no different.

“Everyone at the firm is given equal prospects and with a number of exciting plans in the pipeline, such as our imminent workshop expansion, it’s a great time to get more youngsters involved from the get go.”

Jerba Campervans was launched in 2006 and specialises in converting and customising Volkswagen Transporter vans for those passionate about adventure and the outdoors.

Converting Volkswagen T6.1 models, the North Berwick based firm is officially recognised by Volkswagen as a Motorhome Qualified Converter, and is the only firm in Scotland to receive this qualification.

With a dedicated and flexible team, the Jerba Campervans family adapts to the needs of its customers, creating a house on wheels with the highest UK level of road safety, assuring customers of a safe, and stylish ride.

www.jerbacampervans.co.uk

