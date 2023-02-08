Hearts manager, Robbie Neilson, has been named the Scottish Premiership Glen’s Manager of the Month for January 2023.

The Tynecastle side were unbeaten during the month, with home victories over Hibernian, St. Mirren and Aberdeen, and draws at St. Mirren and Livingston, to reinforce their position in third place in the league table.

Hearts have picked up 42 points from their 25 matches played so far this season and are seven points clear of fourth placed Livingston.

Colin Matthews, CEO of Glen’s owner the Loch Lomond Group, said: “Picking up 11 points from 15 in a busy league programme in January was an excellent return for Robbie Neilson and his Hearts side, especially as they were also juggling a number of injuries in the squad during that period.

“The convincing manner of the wins over Hibernian and Aberdeen, and the fact that they only conceded one goal in the five games during the month, influenced the voting panel and it is clear that Robbie and his coaching staff are putting together a side which is more than capable of mounting a serious challenge in all competitions this season.

“My congratulations go to Robbie and all involved at Tynecastle for a superb set of results last month.”

Robbie Neilson, Manager at Heart of Midlothian F.C. said: “January was a very good month for the club so it’s nice for everyone – the coaching staff, backroom team and the players – to be recognised for that.

“Everybody at Hearts pulls together and the amount of hard work that goes on across the entire football department is incredible so this award is for them.

“The focus now is on making sure that we continue our good form and try and make February an even better month than the last.”

