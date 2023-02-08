Hearts manager, Robbie Neilson, has been named the Scottish Premiership Glen’s Manager of the Month for January 2023.
The Tynecastle side were unbeaten during the month, with home victories over Hibernian, St. Mirren and Aberdeen, and draws at St. Mirren and Livingston, to reinforce their position in third place in the league table.
Hearts have picked up 42 points from their 25 matches played so far this season and are seven points clear of fourth placed Livingston.
Colin Matthews, CEO of Glen’s owner the Loch Lomond Group, said: “Picking up 11 points from 15 in a busy league programme in January was an excellent return for Robbie Neilson and his Hearts side, especially as they were also juggling a number of injuries in the squad during that period.
“The convincing manner of the wins over Hibernian and Aberdeen, and the fact that they only conceded one goal in the five games during the month, influenced the voting panel and it is clear that Robbie and his coaching staff are putting together a side which is more than capable of mounting a serious challenge in all competitions this season.
“My congratulations go to Robbie and all involved at Tynecastle for a superb set of results last month.”
Robbie Neilson, Manager at Heart of Midlothian F.C. said: “January was a very good month for the club so it’s nice for everyone – the coaching staff, backroom team and the players – to be recognised for that.
“Everybody at Hearts pulls together and the amount of hard work that goes on across the entire football department is incredible so this award is for them.
“The focus now is on making sure that we continue our good form and try and make February an even better month than the last.”
Ryanair introduce six new routes from Edinburgh this summer
As a result of a multimillion pound investment in a new aircraft and additional crew at Edinburgh Airport, Ryanair is announcing six new routes from our capital’s airport this summer. The new routes will take passengers to Belfast, Bournemouth, Cornwall, London Stansted, Rhodes and Venice as well as 63 other destinations in Ireland and Europe.…
Continue Reading Ryanair introduce six new routes from Edinburgh this summer
Five things you need to know today
TRIBUTES The tributes to Firefighter Barry Martin who died after injuries sustained in a large scale fire at Jenners last month have been accumulating outside the store on Princes Street. Funeral arrangements are still being made. The last time a firefighter died in Edinburgh the funeral of Ewan Williamson who died in a fire at…
Council to re-examine ban on strip clubs
A controversial decision to ban strip clubs in Edinburgh is set to be revisited by the council, after performers warned it could force them into underground sex work and leave them unable to afford childcare. The policy to cap the number of sexual entertainment venues at zero, effectively shutting down the capital’s four existing lap…
Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election – Pete Gregson Independent
Pete Gregson is a name well known in Roseburn. He is still listed as a member of Murrayfield Community Council at present, although he would no doubt have to step down if he is elected to The City of Edinburgh Council. He has been very vocal down the years in his support of the Roseburn…
Continue Reading Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election – Pete Gregson Independent
Final one-bed flat in Wireworks is available now
Luxury flat with allocated parking space available in popular commuter town A property developer is urging potential buyers to act now to secure the last remaining one-bedroom flat at The Wireworks development on the banks of the River Esk. Now down to its final single bed property in block two of the complex this is…
Continue Reading Final one-bed flat in Wireworks is available now
Council could have saved millions on North Bridge repairs
Millions could have been saved if North Bridge had been fully closed to traffic during the refurbishment, it has been admitted — after the latest cost estimate took the total to almost £86m. The council is planning to cut £12 million from the city’s roads repair budget – and borrow the same sum – to meet…
Continue Reading Council could have saved millions on North Bridge repairs