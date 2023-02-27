A Lung Ha Theatre Company and The Lyceum co-production, Castle Lennox will finally have its World Premiere on The Lyceum’s stage at the end of March.
The play was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, but today, Pay What You Can preview tickets for the performance on 30 March are released and available to book on The Lyceum’s website.
Castle Lennox, written by Linda McLean and featuring songs by Michael John McCarthy, explores the strength, wit and resilience of those who were sent to Lennox Castle Hospital in East Dunbartonshire. This was Scotland’s largest mental institution operating from the 1930s until the 90s and was inspired by Linda’s memories of visiting a relative there in the 70s.
30 March – 1 April 2023 at 7.30pm
Saturday Matinee: 1 April at 2.30pm
Preview: 30 March 7.30pm – Pay What You Can tickets starting from £5
Press night: 31 March
Royal Lyceum Theatre, Grindlay Street, Edinburgh, EH3 9AX
Standard tickets (£17) and premium seat tickets (£20) available at lyceum.org.uk or by contacting boxoffice@lyceum.org.uk // 0131 248 4848
#CastleLennox
Food drink and hospitality on the menu at Fife College
S2 PUPILS ROLL UP THEIR SLEEVES AND GET INVOLVED IN FOOD, DRINK & HOSPITALITY Some of Fife’s finest food suppliers, including Buffalo Farm and Balgove Larder, gave their time and expertise for free at Fife College’s recent Food, Drink and Hospitality Takeover Event, targeting S2 pupils from High Schools all over Fife. Timed to coincide…
Continue Reading Food drink and hospitality on the menu at Fife College
Creative challenge for young people begins
A creative challenge for young people in Edinburgh that will help shape a £25 million complex-needs site has been launched by architect and TV presenter, George Clarke. Entries are now open to schools, universities and colleges across Scotland, as well anyone who wants to work independently. The challenge is asking young people to create and…
Five things you need to know today
SNP Leadership contest All candidates have now declared and been validated with support from at least 100 SNP members. They have until one month today, 27 March, to set out their aims for the leadership, and have their say on anything asked from gender recognition reforms to EU membership – and to emerge as winner.…
Dutiaume must lift his men ahead of cup final
Viaplay Elite League: Fife Flyers 2, Belfast Giants 5; Manchester Storm 6, Glasgow Clan 2; Nottingham Panthers 4, Dundee Stars 2. Head coach Todd Dutiaume (pictured) takes his Fife Flyers squad to Belfast on Wednesday to face Viaplay Elite League pace-setters Giants in the Challenge Cup Final after losing 5-2 at Kirkcaldy to the same…
Continue Reading Dutiaume must lift his men ahead of cup final
Holders Western fire 16 past Inverleith in cup
Scottish Cup: men: Grove Menzieshill 2, Kelburne 2 (Grove win 4-2 on penalty shots); Edinburgh University 0, Grange 2; Erskine Stewart’s Melville 3, Hillhead 2; Inverleith 2, Western Wildcats 16. Scottish Cup: women: Western Wildcats 3, Edinburgh Hockey Club 0; Edinburgh University 1, Glasgow University 1 (Edinburgh win 3-0 on penalty shots); Edinburgh University Thirds 0,…
Continue Reading Holders Western fire 16 past Inverleith in cup
Last-gasp Hearts snatch draw in derby
Georgia Hunter nodded home the equaliser in the dying seconds of a disappointing women’s derby to grab a valuable point for Hearts and keep them in fourth place in the Scottish Women’s Premier League ahead of arch rivals Hibs. The leveller came from a corner from the left in the 89th minute when it appeared…