A Lung Ha Theatre Company and The Lyceum co-production, Castle Lennox will finally have its World Premiere on The Lyceum’s stage at the end of March.

The play was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, but today, Pay What You Can preview tickets for the performance on 30 March are released and available to book on The Lyceum’s website.

Castle Lennox, written by Linda McLean and featuring songs by Michael John McCarthy, explores the strength, wit and resilience of those who were sent to Lennox Castle Hospital in East Dunbartonshire. This was Scotland’s largest mental institution operating from the 1930s until the 90s and was inspired by Linda’s memories of visiting a relative there in the 70s.

30 March – 1 April 2023 at 7.30pm

Saturday Matinee: 1 April at 2.30pm

Preview: 30 March 7.30pm – Pay What You Can tickets starting from £5

Press night: 31 March

Royal Lyceum Theatre, Grindlay Street, Edinburgh, EH3 9AX

Standard tickets (£17) and premium seat tickets (£20) available at lyceum.org.uk or by contacting boxoffice@lyceum.org.uk // 0131 248 4848

#CastleLennox

