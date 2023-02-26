Scottish Cup: men: Grove Menzieshill 2, Kelburne 2 (Grove win 4-2 on penalty shots); Edinburgh University 0, Grange 2; Erskine Stewart’s Melville 3, Hillhead 2; Inverleith 2, Western Wildcats 16.

Scottish Cup: women: Western Wildcats 3, Edinburgh Hockey Club 0; Edinburgh University 1, Glasgow University 1 (Edinburgh win 3-0 on penalty shots); Edinburgh University Thirds 0, Watsonians 8; GHK 1, Hillhead 1 (Hillhead win 3-2 on penalty shots).

Holders Western men romped into the semi-final of the Scottish Cup with a thumping 16-2 victory over Inverleith in Edinburgh but last year’s beaten finalists, Hillhead, are out, surprisingly beaten 3-2 by Erskine Stewart’s Melville who are second bottom of the Premiership with only one win to their credit so far this season.

Grange are also through after edging Capital rivals Edinburgh University 2-0 while Dundee-based Grove Menzieshill beat Kelburne on penalty shots after they were locked at 2-2 at the final whistle.

In the women’s competition, holders Watsonians (pictured celebrating their cup win last year) brushed Edinburgh University Thirds aside 8-0 but the university’s first team are through after a narrow squeak against Glasgow University, the Capital combine winning 3-0 on penalty shots after being level at 1-1 at the end of regulation time.

Hillhead beat GHK on penalty shots and Western Wildcats beat Edinburgh Hockey Club 3-0.

