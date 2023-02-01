Self-driving bus for the capital

A world first may come to Edinburgh as a self-driving bus is planned.

The world’s first full-sized, self-driving bus service is among the projects being awarded funding from the UK Government.

The automated bus service will run along an 18-mile route in Edinburgh.

Early closing for Spey Lounge

The Licensing Committee have decided that the Spey Lounge will have to close its doors earlier owing to ongoing disturbances including two occasions within four days in December when fighting broke out.

Westminster Hall debate on BBC cuts

Pete Wishart MP convened a Westminster Hall debate over the proposed cuts to BBC programming with the axe either poised or used on Jazz Nights, Classics Unwrapped and Pipeline.

Save Gorgie Farm Forever

Although the gates have been closed at Gorgie Farm and all animals moved off site, the council is continuing with negotiations with a third party operator. Meanwhile Save Gorgie Farm Forever, which does not want to run the farm but wants to represent the views of the public is conducting a survey here which will close on 5 February. SGFF want to be involved with the council in appointing a new operator – which may be as early as next week. The council is still in legal discussions with LOVE Learning Ltd the charity which was running the farm for the last two years.

