Self-driving bus for the capital
A world first may come to Edinburgh as a self-driving bus is planned.
The world’s first full-sized, self-driving bus service is among the projects being awarded funding from the UK Government.
The automated bus service will run along an 18-mile route in Edinburgh.
Early closing for Spey Lounge
The Licensing Committee have decided that the Spey Lounge will have to close its doors earlier owing to ongoing disturbances including two occasions within four days in December when fighting broke out.
Westminster Hall debate on BBC cuts
Pete Wishart MP convened a Westminster Hall debate over the proposed cuts to BBC programming with the axe either poised or used on Jazz Nights, Classics Unwrapped and Pipeline.
Save Gorgie Farm Forever
Although the gates have been closed at Gorgie Farm and all animals moved off site, the council is continuing with negotiations with a third party operator. Meanwhile Save Gorgie Farm Forever, which does not want to run the farm but wants to represent the views of the public is conducting a survey here which will close on 5 February. SGFF want to be involved with the council in appointing a new operator – which may be as early as next week. The council is still in legal discussions with LOVE Learning Ltd the charity which was running the farm for the last two years.
SNP call for freight debate
The SNP group of councillors at The City Chambers are calling for a summit of delivery and logistics companies to work towards a new way of delivering goods within Edinburgh, This the group says will combat the broken pavements, dangers to pedestrians and cyclists and air pollution that larger heavy vehicles often cause in residential…
Calling time on The Spey Lounge
Councillors have decided that an Edinburgh pub will call last orders early as punishment for failing to control drunken “riots” which left customers and staff hospitalised. The Spey Lounge was reported to the council for the second time in six months over incidents of violence and disorder which police said staff had “lackadaisical attitude” towards. The…
Time for Scotland rally – in photos
A torchlight procession and rally took place at The Scottish Parliament on Tuesday evening marking the third anniversary of Scotland’s removal from the EU. Many gathered at Pollock Halls to walk down the Galloping Glen to Holyrood where Alyn Smith MP spoke about the need to address the “elephant in the room” in UK politics.…
