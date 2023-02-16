More than €5.3 million will be awarded over four years to four international teams tackling cardiovascular disease. This is a partnership between the British Heart Foundation, the German Centre for Cardiovascular Research and Dutch Heart Foundation and some of the funding includes a project at the University of Edinburgh.
The awards are to support mid-career researchers combining skills and resources to tackle critical questions in cardiovascular medicine. The funding is intended to create a springboard to make significant advances and for the teams to become international leaders.
Professor Metin Avkiran, Associate Medical Director at the British Heart Foundation, said: “The BHF-DZHK-DHF joint funding scheme has been hugely successful so far. We’re delighted to be working with our German and Dutch partners once again to fund innovative research into cardiovascular diseases of unmet need, this time also supporting impactful and hopefully lasting collaborations among emerging leaders.
“International collaboration is critically important for scientific progress. Working in partnership with the DHF and DZHK allows the money that we invest in research to go further so that we can achieve more for people with heart and circulatory conditions than we would be able to alone.”
The Edinburgh project is called MegaCardiocyte – and involves mapping a blood-bone marrow-heart axis to identify new drug targets for heart failure.
The principal investigators are Dr Mairi Brittan, University of Edinburgh, Dr Judith Cosemans, CARIM Maastricht University, and Dr Tobias Petzold, Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich.
The project is explained in this way: “Heart failure is a debilitating and progressive disease that has no cure and is often lethal. For a particular type of heart failure which arises from an impaired ability of the heart’s chambers to relax between beats, abnormal function of small blood vessels is likely to be an important triggering factor.
“The MegaCardiocyte consortium will explore the link between small blood vessel function and that type of heart failure. They suspect it might be attributed to malfunctioning blood platelets – normally responsible for clotting – that, together with an overactivation of immune cells in the blood, compromise the ability of small blood vessels in the heart to work normally. The work may lead to the development of platelet-targeted treatments in the prevention and management of heart failure.”
Possible link between common cold and Covid-19 deaths
A University of Edinburgh team has completed a study of people in Zimbabwe finding that the higher prevalence of common cold viruses in Africa may have resulted in lower death rates from Covid-19. The research finds that Africans may have stored more antibodies from contact with other coronaviruses such as that which causes the common…
Continue Reading Possible link between common cold and Covid-19 deaths
Late surge blasts Fife into Challenge Cup Final
Viaplay Challenge Cup, semi-final, second-leg: Sheffield Steelers 4, Fife Flyers 3 (agg: 6-6). Flyers win after a shootout. Fife Flyers fans were celebrating after their favourites came from behind to book a slot in the Viaplay Challenge Cup Final against Belfast Giants in Northern Ireland on March 1. But the club’s dreams of becoming the…
Continue Reading Late surge blasts Fife into Challenge Cup Final
Pensioner play dates bring joy to the generations
Toddlers from local nursery visit Edinburgh care home Intergenerational visits at an Edinburgh care home have brought some of the city’s oldest and youngest residents together. A group of toddlers aged between three and five from Cramond Early Learning and Childcare visited residents at Cramond Residence for a day of activities and games, including art…
Continue Reading Pensioner play dates bring joy to the generations
£eith Chooses – has chosen
The results are out. The participatory budgeting scheme in Leith has announced the results of the recent voting round. The successful applicants will share in the fund of £54,102. The total of the applications was £86,802 showing the level of demand for funding for smaller projects in the community. Twelve projects will receive full funding,…
Greens co-leaders praise Nicola Sturgeon for her leadership
First Minister “most significant political figure of devolution era” Scottish Greens Co-Leaders: Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater issued a statement on Wednesday morning saying that Nicola Sturgeon has truly been a major figure in Scottish and UK politics in her “decisive, tireless and collaborative leadership through unprecedented challenges and we are sorry to see her step…
Continue Reading Greens co-leaders praise Nicola Sturgeon for her leadership
ESPC holding a buy to let event next week
The ESPC, the property marketing firm, is holding an event for buy to let investors next week at their George Street showroom. There will be solicitor estate agent representatives, mortgage advisers, tax specialists and lettings professionals all available in one-to-one advice sessions. There are limited spaces and anyone interested is encouraged to sign up now.…