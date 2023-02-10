The council has a very useful map which will confirm to you the polling station to go to, depending on where you live in the council ward.

The details of the polling station will also be given on the polling card which you will be sent if you live in the Corstorphine/Murrayfield Ward and if you have registered to vote. This is the only Ward where voting is taking place to fill the vacancy left by former SNP councillor, Frank Ross.

If you have not yet registered to vote then this page here has some details of how to do that – although the dates are out of date since they relate to the council elections last year.

You will find the map here and if you click on it then various areas will be highlighted and the details of polling stations revealed. There are also similar details on the MySociety Mapit page here.

