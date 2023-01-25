With a salary of up to £23,141.00 per year, Edinburgh’s tram system is on the lookout for customer-focused individuals ahead of the launch of the extended line this Spring.

The company’s latest recruitment campaign targets people from a diverse range of backgrounds who share a passion for delivering a premium service for local residents and visitors.

Successful candidates can look forward to an attractive employee benefits package which has already proved popular with previous job applicants.

Sue Bucher, Edinburgh Trams HR Manager, explained: “We are now advertising for Customer Service & Ticketing Assistants, both on a full-time and part-time basis, which gives a great deal of flexibility to those with commitments outside of work.

“As well as a competitive salary, 33 days annual leave, overtime available at Bank Holiday rates, contributory company pension scheme, life cover, HSF Health Plan, and Cycle to Work scheme are offered.

“Naturally they will also enjoy free travel on both the tram and Lothian Buses, plus an annual ridacard for someone else for just a one-off payment of £60 as opposed to £600.”

In addition to an eye-catching tram wrap inviting people to ‘Glide to the Future’, the latest recruitment campaign is being boosted with extensive advertising that asks potential employees: ‘How far can you go with Edinburgh Trams?’

Lea Harrison, Edinburgh Trams Managing Director, commented: “Our Customer Service & Ticketing Assistants are the first people visitors meet as soon as they arrive in Edinburgh, so they play a vital role in promoting the city as well as helping people to make the most of its tram system.

“Over the coming months, we will also be looking to hire extra tram drivers and engineers, proving more exciting opportunities to join our growing, fast-paced team.”

More than half of current employees have had an internal promotion since they started, thanks to the company’s career progression plans and professional development, and further vacancies will become available as the Trams to Newhaven project nears completion.

The recruitment process for the latest Customer Service & Ticketing Assistant includes the completion of an online application form, followed by an online competency-based interview, and further details can be found here.

Lea added: “When it comes to recruiting new talents, our focus is on delivering ‘Excellence for Edinburgh’ whilst creating a working environment where all employees, regardless of their background, have access to the same opportunities and can contribute to the overall success of the business.”

