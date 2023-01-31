A torchlight procession and rally took place at The Scottish Parliament on Tuesday evening marking the third anniversary of Scotland’s removal from the EU.
Many gathered at Pollock Halls to walk down the Galloping Glen to Holyrood where Alyn Smith MP spoke about the need to address the “elephant in the room” in UK politics.
The Edinburgh rally was livestreamed by Indy Live on their YouTube channel – https://www.youtube.com/@independencelive
SNP call for freight debate
The SNP group of councillors at The City Chambers are calling for a summit of delivery and logistics companies to work towards a new way of delivering goods within Edinburgh, This the group says will combat the broken pavements, dangers to pedestrians and cyclists and air pollution that larger heavy vehicles often cause in residential…
Calling time on The Spey Lounge
Councillors have decided that an Edinburgh pub will call last orders early as punishment for failing to control drunken “riots” which left customers and staff hospitalised. The Spey Lounge was reported to the council for the second time in six months over incidents of violence and disorder which police said staff had “lackadaisical attitude” towards. The…
Gorgie Farm could have a new operator by next week
A new community organisation to run Edinburgh’s crisis-hit Gorgie Farm could be agreed by next week, according to the council. The authority’s education chief said talks are now progressing with a ‘third party’ – and blamed delays to the urban farm’s re-opening on the previous operator. Amanda Hatton said the third party – which is yet…
Continue Reading Gorgie Farm could have a new operator by next week
Time for Scotland rally will take place despite high wind warning
A torchlight procession and rally will go ahead at The Scottish Parliament tonight marking the third anniversary of Scotland’s forced removal from the EU, despite a yellow weather alert for 80 mph winds. Time for Scotland – which organised fifteen rallies across Scotland on Supreme Court Verdict Day last November- has taken the decision to…
Continue Reading Time for Scotland rally will take place despite high wind warning
BBC cuts – Westminster Hall debate today
Tommy Smith, OBE, is spearheading the backlash against proposed cuts by the BBC in their programming of jazz, classical and folk music. On Tuesday Pete Wishart MP, also a well-known keyboard player formerly of Runrig and Big Country, will chair a Westminster Hall debate at 4pm – Support for the smaller musical GENRES. Watch here.…
New painting of Waverley Bridge bought for National Galleries
National Galleries of Scotland (NGS) has acquired a vibrant painting called Waverley Bridge which is now on display. The paining by renowned Italian artist, Telemaco Signorini (1835–1901) was acquired with support from Art Fund. ‘Waverley Bridge’ (1881) depicts the recently constructed Waverley Bridge from a vantage point near its northern end. Looking south towards the…
Continue Reading New painting of Waverley Bridge bought for National Galleries