A torchlight procession and rally took place at The Scottish Parliament on Tuesday evening marking the third anniversary of Scotland’s removal from the EU.

Many gathered at Pollock Halls to walk down the Galloping Glen to Holyrood where Alyn Smith MP spoke about the need to address the “elephant in the room” in UK politics.

The Edinburgh rally was livestreamed by Indy Live on their YouTube channel – https://www.youtube.com/@independencelive

Edinburgh, UK. 31 January 2023. There was a torchlight procession through Holyrood Park to the Scottish Parliament to mark the 3rd year of the UK Brexit & leaving the European Union. The event was dubbed Lights On which signifies Europe “keeping a light on” for Scotland to rejoin the European Union as an independent country. Tom Duffin Photographer.

