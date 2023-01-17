Sonder, the next-generation hospitality company which says it is redefining the guest experience through technology and design, has expanded its managed serviced apartment operation at Sonder Royal Garden Apartments on Queen Street.
Located at the top of Dublin Street and opposite The Scottish National Portrait Gallery, the next-generation hospitality company has increased its previous 30 serviced apartments at the property to 41 units.
With the addition of the 11 new apartments, there are now 18 two-bedroom apartments, 15 one-bedroom apartments and 8 studios in total.
The apartments are thoughtfully designed, and come with simple contactless check-in and 24/7 on-the-ground support available via the Sonder app. They also offer access to the private Queen Street Gardens East.
The property offers accommodation with kitchen and laundry facilities in each apartment making them ideal for business or leisure.
Sonder distinguishes itself in the hospitality industry through modern design and by infusing technology into its guest experience.
The tech-enabled experience puts guests in full control of their stay. They can access everything they need – from booking, to interacting with guest services, to check-out – via their own mobile device from anywhere and at any time, using the Sonder app.
Launched in 2014, Sonder operates in over 40 cities globally, including those located across North America, as well as London, Dublin, Rome and Dubai among others in EMEA.
Giulio Leporatti, Area General Manager for UK & Ireland at Sonder said: “We’re excited to expand our Royal Garden Apartments property in Edinburgh, increasing our presence in the heart of this wonderful city.
“The rise of hybrid and remote working, as well as travellers combining business and leisure into a single trip, means that a new cohort of travellers are demanding flexible accommodation which provides space to work and relax. Our Royal Garden Apartments meet this need perfectly, while also appealing to families. Millennial and Gen Z guests in particular appreciate our ‘Instagrammable’ design and frictionless app-enabled service.”
