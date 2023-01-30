A 52-year-old man has died following a one vehicle crash on Oswald Road, Edinburgh, at the junction with South Oswald Road.

The incident involved a silver Ford Focus Zetec and took place around 5.10pm on Sunday, 29 January, 2023. The driver was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where he was pronounced dead.

The road was closed until 8.55pm.

Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick, from the Edinburgh Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the deceased’s family and friends at this time

“Our enquiries into this incident remain ongoing and we continue to appeal to anyone who was in the Oswald Road area, or who believes they saw the Ford Focus nearby prior to the crash, to please come forward.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone in the area who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage, as we carry out enquiries into this incident.

“Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 2466 of 29 January, 2023.”

Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Like this: Like Loading...