Hearts head for the Tony Macaroni Stadium in Livingston on Saturday (kick-off 13.30) looking to avenge a defeat there earlier this term and minus Euan Henderson who has gone on loan to Queen’s Park until the end of the season.

One player definitely in the squad is goalkeeper Zander Clark (pictured in action against Hibs) who has produced some stunning saves in recent games to keep The Jambos tucked in behind pace-setting Celtic and second-placed Rangers.

Clark told a pre-match press briefing at The Oriam that he was enjoying playing for Hearts at the top level after taking over from double-leg break victim Craig Gordon pre-Christmas.

He said: “It’s been good. We are on a good run at the minute and it is nice to be a part of that. Boys have been flying and as a team we have been going well so it has been easy to slot in. We are on a good run at the moment and we just have to try and keep it going.”

Manager Robbie Neilson recalled that Hearts were beaten at Livingston earlier in the season (1-0 with Cristian Montano netting in 28 minutes) and the sides drew 1-1 at Tynecastle in the return, Josh Ginnelly scoring deep into injury time.

Neilson said facing the Lions is always tough as they are such a well-organised team and he added: “They make it hard for you to break them down.”

Livingston are on form having won their last three games and drawn two others. Hearts have won four and drawn one and the Tynecastle team are third in the cinch Scottish Premiership with 38 points from 22 matches. The Lions are fourth with 31 points from 21 games.

Neilson said the three newcomers recently recruited are settling in well and they have taken to the group really well.

He added: “They have contributed to some of the games as well and I am pleased with them. It makes picking a team easier because you know that people who come in will do a job for you and they have that quality to hopefully help us sustain the run we are on.”

For those who can’t make the game, it is live on Sky Sports and coverage starts at 12.30pm

