Craig Halkett will miss the rest of the season, it was confirmed, after suffering a cruciate ligament injury.

The highly-rated defender (pictured in training by Nigel Duncan) was hurt during the early stages of Hearts’ 2-2 draw at Dundee United on Christmas Eve, the same game in which goalkeeper Craig Gordon suffered is double leg break and a scan has revealed the extent of the damage.

Robbie Neilson, Hearts’ manager, said: “It is obviously disappointing news.”

The manager added: “We are gutted for Craig. He has been outstanding for the club in recent seasons both on and off the pitch.

“We’re fortunate enough to have top class medical and sports science teams and facilities so Craig will get the best possible care as he rests up and then starts his rehabilitation.”

