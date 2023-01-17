The City of Edinburgh Council continue to run a consultation open until 8 February on reviewing speed limits on the city’s streets and on rural roads.
Residents may access the consultation here which sets out the plans to review which streets are covered by the 20mph limit and to reduce speed limits on rural roads. So far 2270 people have shared their views on whether or not streets should be 20mph, while 732 people have told the council whether they want to see slower speed limits introduced on rural roads.
There are drop in sessions taking place both this week and next week when residents can learn more about the council’s plans:
Newington Library, Tuesday 17 January, 11- 1 pm
Edinburgh College, Granton Hub, Wednesday 18 January, 11.30 – 2 pm
Portobello Library, Wednesday 25 January, 11 – 1 pm
Cllr Scott Arthur, Transport and Environment Convener, said: “Making the city safer is a matter for everyone so I’m pleased so many people have already shared their views on our proposals for slower, safer speeds on our roads.
“I know the appetite for lower speed limits is continuing to grow, especially following the roll-out of 20mph speed limits across the city in 2018. Since then the benefits have been made clear – independent experts said the number of casualties and road traffic collisions have dropped as a result of the current 20 mph scheme, and we can all see the change has created more relaxing streets to live in, visit and spend time in.
“There’s still plenty of time to share your views in the online consultation online, or come along to one of the drop-in events to find out more.”
National awards celebrate the heroes of Scottish walking
Charities invite entries to the 2023 Scottish Walking Awards. People, communities and organisations in Edinburgh are encouraged to enter the 2023 Scottish Walking Awards as nominations open today. The biennial awards will showcase a diverse range of inspiring walking projects – from businesses, councils and land managers to the journalists, NHS staff and volunteers who…
Continue Reading National awards celebrate the heroes of Scottish walking
Next two games are key say Hearts duo
Robbie Neilson and Aussie-born Kye Rowles acknowledge that the next two games in the space of four days are key for the Men in Maroon. Fifth-placed Aberdeen visit on Wednesday (19.45) in the cinch Scottish Premiership and the Jambos then make a trip across the city to Easter Road on Sunday in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup…
Council hopes to fund two members of staff to keep Gorgie Farm open
The City of Edinburgh Council spent time discussing how they might step in to save Gorgie Farm when the Policy & Sustainability committee met on Tuesday. And the council has agreed (subject to legal clarification) that the local authority takes over two full time equivalent members of staff to be responsible for the “essential upkeep…
Continue Reading Council hopes to fund two members of staff to keep Gorgie Farm open
Queen Margaret University lecturer on going green
One Queen Margaret University (QMU) lecturer has gone green and ditched his car as a new way to commute. As QMU continues to pursue its commitment towards creating a greener, more sustainable place for learning in Edinburgh, some staff members have decided to use a new way of commuting using e-bikes. Jim Scobbie is Professor of Speech Sciences at QMU and his ground-breaking work focuses on helping improve the speech articulation of children and adults who have…
Continue Reading Queen Margaret University lecturer on going green
Sonder expand their operation in Edinburgh
Sonder, the next-generation hospitality company which says it is redefining the guest experience through technology and design, has expanded its managed serviced apartment operation at Sonder Royal Garden Apartments on Queen Street. Located at the top of Dublin Street and opposite The Scottish National Portrait Gallery, the next-generation hospitality company has increased its previous 30 serviced apartments…
Edinburgh schoolboy in UK drumming final
A 16-year-old pupil at The City of Edinburgh Music School, Finlay Mackenzie, has reached the final of Young Drummer of the Year 2023. The Portobello teenager competed against more than 400 other musicians, and was chosen from a video of a solo work he wrote and played to show his skills. He began drumming lessons…