The City of Edinburgh Council continue to run a consultation open until 8 February on reviewing speed limits on the city’s streets and on rural roads.

Residents may access the consultation here which sets out the plans to review which streets are covered by the 20mph limit and to reduce speed limits on rural roads. So far 2270 people have shared their views on whether or not streets should be 20mph, while 732 people have told the council whether they want to see slower speed limits introduced on rural roads.

There are drop in sessions taking place both this week and next week when residents can learn more about the council’s plans:

Newington Library, Tuesday 17 January, 11- 1 pm

Edinburgh College, Granton Hub, Wednesday 18 January, 11.30 – 2 pm

Portobello Library, Wednesday 25 January, 11 – 1 pm

Cllr Scott Arthur, Transport and Environment Convener, said: “Making the city safer is a matter for everyone so I’m pleased so many people have already shared their views on our proposals for slower, safer speeds on our roads.

“I know the appetite for lower speed limits is continuing to grow, especially following the roll-out of 20mph speed limits across the city in 2018. Since then the benefits have been made clear – independent experts said the number of casualties and road traffic collisions have dropped as a result of the current 20 mph scheme, and we can all see the change has created more relaxing streets to live in, visit and spend time in.

“There’s still plenty of time to share your views in the online consultation online, or come along to one of the drop-in events to find out more.”

20mph is a part of the transport policy in the city

