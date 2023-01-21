City getaway deal takes Valentine’s date night to the next level
An Edinburgh hotel is offering the ultimate city break experience with guests receiving an extra night stay – on the house.
Guests of Ten Hill Place hotel can enjoy a two-night stay for the price of one with a new deal running until the end of March that is proving a popular Valentine’s Day date and gift.
The Old Town hotel makes up part of the portfolio managed by Surgeons Quarter- the commercial arm of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RSCEd) – which puts profits into improving surgical standards and patient outcomes worldwide.
Located at 10 Hill Square, the hotel is approximately a 10 minute walk from Princes Street or Edinburgh Castle with the St James Quarter offering an array of shops, boutiques and restaurants within easy walking distance.
Michaela Monese, Assistant Operations Manager at Surgeons Quarter, said: “With so much to see in Edinburgh we’re really excited by our two nights for one offer. We’re doubling the opportunity to escape in the city and enjoy a top class experience.
“The deal is running until the end of March which is great as it gives potential guests a bit of time to plan a memorable trip!
“Edinburgh is also the perfect city for a romantic getaway and we’re already seeing the offer being taken up by those in the thralls of a new relationship, or looking to keep an old flame flickering.”
Those looking to activate the free-night deal must enter the promotion code “2FOR1” in the promo code box on Ten Hill Place website, or alternatively call 0131 662 2080 or email Reservations@tenhillplace.com and quote: ‘’2FOR1’’
Surgeons Quarter is also working with Forever Edinburgh’s Resident Rewards scheme on an exclusive food and drink offer for those with an EH postcode, which sees a £50 voucher for the Drinks and Dining restaurant at Ten Hill Place offered at just £25.
Residents can receive a £50 food and drink voucher for just £25 per person by emailing s.carruthers@surgeonsquarter.com and referencing the code EHReward50. The reward, which runs until the end of January, is only valid for residents with a city of Edinburgh postcode (EH1-EH17 and EH28-30 inclusive).
Michaela added: “As an independent hotel owned by one of the city’s most revered organisations we wanted to appeal to locals as well as those travelling into the city. The partnership with Forever Edinburgh is something we’re really excited by.”
Forever Edinburgh works with members, partners, and stakeholders to maintain the profile of Edinburgh as a world-class destination to visit, invest, live, work and study though championing Scotland’s capital city locally, nationally and internationally.
Ten Hill Place is Edinburgh’s largest independent four-star hotel with 129 bedrooms. The hotel has held a Gold Award in Green Business Tourism since 2008 and prioritises sustainability.
In addition to Ten Hill Place Hotel, Surgeons Quarter’s also promotes four venues where delegates can meet and celebrate, Café 1505 and the SQ Travel agency – all located in one Edinburgh city centre location.
https://www.surgeonsquarter.com/accommodation/
