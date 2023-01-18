Edinburgh amateur footballers shed 260 pounds of excess weight last year, with the help of football-focused MAN v FAT healthy lifestyle programme.
An Edinburgh football club which encourages overweight and obese men to get fit and adopt healthy lifestyle choices, has helped 25 local men lose 260 pounds of excess weight in 2022.
MAN v FAT Football Edinburgh meets every Thursday evening from 7pm at Peffermill Playing Fields and currently has spaces for new players who may wish to make a positive change in 2023.
Aimed at men with a BMI of higher than 27.5, MAN v FAT Football has more than 8,500 players taking part in over 170 clubs across the UK. The programme was created by Andrew Shanahan, who was fed up with traditional weight loss classes primarily aimed at women, and who decided to develop a programme that combines “the beautiful game” with achievable weight loss goals for men.
Before matches, players are weighed, and then play a 30-minute game of six-a-side football, with extra goal bonuses awarded to teams based on their weight loss. Weight loss and match scores then contribute to teams’ league positions within a club.
Dean Bowman, who has lost more than two stones with the help of the programme said: “MAN v FAT has helped me improve my health and mental wellbeing just by playing football with the lads.
“I would definitely encourage more men to join. Despite the great support out there, men’s health is still a bit of a taboo subject for some men, especially body image and mental health. If more people join the club, more men get help with improving their health and their lives.
“MAN v FAT has helped me strike friendships with people from different backgrounds, this has helped me realise you’re not the only one to feel like you do – and you all have the same journey and goals.
Kris Kumari, who coaches MAN v FAT Football Edinburgh said: “MAN v FAT allows men to express themselves – there’s a common goal and a community – players share a journey together. We currently have spaces for new players who may be looking to make a positive change in 2023 – if that’s you, come and join us.”
In addition to football sessions, MAN v FAT players also receive off-the-pitch support including healthy meal recipe ideas and tips on general fitness. Players also get full access to The Other Room Virtual Gym, so they can train in their own time at home. The total amount of weight lost by MAN v FAT players in the UK currently stands at around 460,000 pounds.
