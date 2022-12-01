The full programme for the 130th anniversary edition of its renowned Annual Exhibition has been announced by The Society of Scottish Artists. A stalwart of the Scottish arts calendar, the SSA’s yearly exhibition has long been dedicated to showcasing work from some of the best emerging and established artists in Scotland alongside recent graduates and artists from around the world.

To celebrate this monumental landmark, this year’s show takes a unique look at its vibrant history. A selection of past work from artists including the visionary and self-taught sculptor George Wyllie, the artist behind the iconic “The Scream” Edvard Munch and pioneer of pop art Eduardo Paolozzi, these will be shown side by side with 10 new pieces, selected from over 90 submissions, from contemporary artists across Scotland, responding to the past works with new and modern perspectives.

Contemporary Responses

In addition to this selection of work being shown from previous iterations of the exhibition, SSA will also be exhibiting a Rodin plaster bust of Victor Hugo which was exhibited at the inaugural exhibition in 1892 alongside a series of archive materials, that will give audiences a tangible feel of the depth of history within the organisation.

Looking to the future, the SSA will demonstrate its dedication to embracing new technology with Imbrication, a new installation piece that is the result of an exciting collaboration between artist, designer and maker Frances Priest and fellow Alt-w alumni Sam Healey. The work consists of two ceramic pieces as well as a projection which will be on prominent display in the grand entrance of the Academy building.

The Moving Image strand of the programme, presented in partnership with CutLog, comprises 15 works that will be screened within a brand-new purpose-built structure from artist Mike Inglis made entirely from recycled materials. Artists based anywhere in the world were invited to submit moving-image works under 10 minutes in length in response to the theme ‘Re-imagining Wonderland’ exploring ideas around issues of change and adaptation in today’s world.

CutLog Reimagining Wonderland

This year’s SSA Award for outstanding achievement was awarded to weaver and textile artist, Molly Kent who received this accolade to recognise their vital and accomplished work which often derives from their personal experiences of Complex Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

The SSA is proud to celebrate artistic achievement from further afield, and this year’s international partnerships are represented by lithographer, Nicole Schlosser from Engramme in Quebec as well as EBBE + FLOW, which showcases works from a four year research residency involving artists from both Scotland and Norway.

This year’s programme also shines a light on emerging and up and coming talent through a selection of works by 11 graduates, hailing from the five Scottish Art Schools including Forth Valley College, Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design, Edinburgh College of Art, Gray’s School of Art and University of the Highlands and Islands.

EBBE + FLOW

Upon entering the RSA, visitors can also look forward to witnessing a range of larger installation works that will be viewable within the main atrium, including a large set of functioning, inflatable lungs that serves as a meaningful reminder of the effects felt deeply by communities around the world as a result of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Earlier this year, the entire Scottish arts community was deeply saddened by the news of the passing of acclaimed Scottish artist and SSA Member, Liz Douglas. In recognition of her diverse and iconic career, the SSA are delighted to be exhibiting this painting in a celebration of one of Scotland’s most accomplished contemporary artists.

Jamie, President at SSA, said: “Marking the 130th anniversary of the inaugural Society of Scottish Artists exhibition we are so very excited to announce this year’s exhibition which will showcase an incredibly diverse range of work, in a multitude of mediums, by artists from all over the country. This will be the final year of our Presidency, and we couldn’t be prouder of what this body of work says about the exceptional talent that continues to come out of Scotland’s contemporary art scene today.”

Past Works

Olivia, President at SSA, said: “Not only does this exhibition shine a light on some of the most exciting and diverse upcoming artists from across Scotland, it’s also a fantastic opportunity to be reminded of the internationally renowned and world-leading figures and works that have come from or been created here in Scotland. We are incredibly proud of the role SSA has played as the largest artist-led organisation in Scotland in supporting artists of all disciplines, and it has been an honour to be its President.”

SSA 130 Years | Annual Exhibition

17 December 2022 – 10 January 2023

Upper Galleries

The Royal Scottish Academy

The Mound

Edinburgh

EH2 2EL

Monday to Saturday 10-5pm, Sunday 12-5pm

£4 | £3 concessions

Free entry on Mondays

